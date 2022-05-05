-
Gwen Rydberg
Highland track, senior
After a basketball season that included all-EWAC West first-team honors and a 15-point scoring average, Rydberg turned her sights on repeating as the EWAC's district champion in the discus and she's well on her way. Warming up with a season-best throw of 109-3 a week earlier, Rydberg added nearly 10 feet at her home track on April 27, reaching 118-3 for a Valley best and the second-best throw in the state among Class 2B throwers.
-
Neo Medrano
Prosser track, junior
After a busy fall season earning the CWAC's defensive MVP award in football from his position at inside linebacker, Medrano is out for track and field for the first time and, naturally, doing quite well. Competing in the jumps, longer sprints and relays, he has shown remarkable progress in the triple jump, raising his best from 37 feet through 38 and 39 before reaching a CWAC-leading 42-0 at last week's Connell Invitational. On Wednesday, he backed that up with 41-9.
