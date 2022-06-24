Yakima United avenged a road loss and picked up a critical three points at Sozo Sports Complex Friday night.
The Hoppers beat Washington Premier 3-0 to move into first place in the Evergreen Premier League’s I-90 conference, one point ahead of Washington Premier. Captain Missael Lopez opened the scoring early in the second half for Yakima United, then Hector Valdovinos and Isaiah Rojas added late goals to seal a third straight home win.
A win over Everett in Sunday’s home finale would put the Hoppers in prime position for one of the conference’s two playoff spots. They’ll conclude their regular season on July 10 at Vancouver and the semifinals are scheduled for July 16 or 17.
Yakima United lost to Washington Premier 2-1 nearly a month ago and followed that up with a 4-0 loss at PacNW. The Hoppers bounced back by beating Spokane 7-1 last Saturday.
LEGION BASEBALL
Pak cruises to 12-2 victoryMISOULA, Mont. — Breaking out for seven runs in the sixth inning, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak cruised to a 12-2 victory over the host team Friday night at the Missoula Mavericks Memorial Tournament.
Extending its win streak to 13 games, Yakima Valley is 2-0 in the tournament and 16-1 overall. The Pak will play Great Falls and Walla Walla on Saturday.
Yakima Valley sent 13 batters to the plate in the big inning, which cut the game short with the 10-run rule.
Cade Gibson collected four hits and Adam Goodrich and Eian Peralta had three apiece.
At the Beaverton Tournament in Oregon, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles fell to the Walla Walla Challengers 10-0 to level their tourney record at 1-1. The Beetles continue pool play on Saturday.
YV highlights: Ty Estey 4.1 IP, 4 K; Cade Gibson 4 hits; Adam Goodrich 3 hits, 3b; Eian Peralta 3 hits; Drew Johnson 2 RBI; Ryker Fortier 2 RBI, 1.2 IP, 2 K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.