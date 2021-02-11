Most Yakima Valley athletes starving for competition will need to wait at least a couple more weeks.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the south-central region comprised of Yakima, Kittitas, Columbia, Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties will be the only one to remain in Phase 1 next week. That means only low-risk sports such as cross country can hold competitions with no spectators allowed.
All other fall sports in the modified fall season must once again change their schedules, which featured games set to take place as early as next week. The season’s scheduled to end March 21 but individual schools, leagues, districts and regions can request to move seasons with approval from WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman.
Every local league had initially hoped to start by Feb. 22 and that looked possible when the state announced in late January that regions only needed to meet three of the four required metrics — a 10% decreasing trend in case rates over a two-week period; a 10% decrease in coronavirus hospital admission rates in that same time frame; an ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%; and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
The southcentral region is meeting two of the metrics.
Teams will be allowed to continue practicing in small groups with masks, but under the state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, Yakima Valley teams won’t be able to compete in moderate to high-risk sports until at least March 1.
The east, north, north central, northwest and southwest regions will all move into Phase 2 on Monday. The Puget Sound and west regions will remain in Phase 2, which they initially reached on Feb. 1