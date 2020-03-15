White Pass Ski Area announced it will close starting Monday to ensure the safety of its guests amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The move follows decisions announced Saturday by the owners of Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie to shut down their resorts starting Sunday. In a statement posted on its website Sunday morning, White Pass said it would consult with health officials to determine a potential date for resuming operations.
Decisions on whether White Pass will offer refunds for already purchased tickets or lessons will be determined at a later time, and season passes for the 2020-21 season will still go on sale Monday at skiwhitepass.com. White Pass had expected to stay open daily through April 14 and then weekends-
only until the end of April, snow permitting.
Mount Hood Meadows, Mount Baker and Timberline Lodge and Ski Area announced they would be shutting down indefinitely at 4 p.m. Sunday.
As of Sunday morning, the most recent statements from Mission Ridge, Bluewood, Mount Spokane and Mount Hood SkiBowl say they plan to implement extra safety measures and have canceled several events but will remain open with their normal schedules.