Former Wapato wrestler Gustavo Lopez needed less than three minutes to pick up his first UFC win by submission in Las Vegas Saturday night.
Competing in the Octagon for just the second time, Lopez started strong and quickly put opponent Anthony Birchak on the defensive.
He briefly recovered before Lopez sent Birchak to the ground and locked in a deep rear-naked choke to force a tap out just two minutes, 43 seconds into the fight.
Lopez (12-5) lost his first UFC fight by unanimous decision in June, when a late scratch gave him a spot and just two days to prepare for Merab Dvalishvili, currently the UFC's No. 12 bantamweight.
This time around Lopez's originally scheduled opponent, Felipe Colares, dropped out six days before the fight when he tested positive for COVID-19.