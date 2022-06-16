The Northwest Super Late Model Series doesn’t come here anymore with the demolition of Yakima Speedway this year, but that doesn’t mean local drivers aren’t making their presence felt on the circuit.
With the PCA 125 slated for Saturday at Hermiston Raceway, the top three drivers in season points are all from the Valley. Mike Longton and Randy Marshall Jr. of Moxee are 1-2 after two races and Yakima’s Kaiden Anderson is third.
Longton, a former winner of Yakima’s Apple Cup and Fall Classic, has contended for victories in both races, finishing third in the season-opening Apple Cup (adopted by Tri-City Raceway) on April 3 and fourth in the Leonard Evans Memorial 150 at Wenatchee Valley on May 1. The third race on the original schedule at South Sound was rained out.
Marshall Jr. has two top-10 finishes, including fourth in the Apple Cup, while the 20-year-old Anderson has placed sixth and fifth.
At Wenatchee, Tayler Riddle of Naches ran second behind Evan Goetz.
Longton, Marshall and Riddle are not on the initial entry list for Saturday but Anderson is, joining Selah’s Andy Beaman and Dillon Huffines and Naches’ Jeff Mullins. Anderson originally expected to make just a few spot starts on the circuit, but the team has decided to pursue the rookie of the year award and possibly the Series championship.
“I feel like we’ve had a great start to the season,” Anderson said in a Series release this week. “I just want to continue to go with the plan of our season, stay out of trouble, and be there at the end. So far, our strategy has worked out pretty well and has allowed us to run for the championship.”
The Hermiston winner will earn $3,000. The Series will then resume Aug. 6 at South Sound.
