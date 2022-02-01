ELLENSBURG — Ellensburg’s defense looked as dominant as ever against an East Valley team missing two of its top scorers Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night with a 62-14 win, marking the sixth time this season they’ve held and opponent to 15 points or fewer. Junior Quinn Rogel and freshman Jamison Philip led a balanced Ellensburg scoring effort with 10 points apiece.
East Valley and coach Robi Raab began the game with a display of good sportsmanship, allowing Ellensburg senior Kaelynn Smith to score the game’s first basket since she’s been injured all season. The Red Devils played without juniors Brooklynne Sylve and Tori Goodell.
A rematch at East Valley (4-6, 8-8) is set for Thursday, with unbeaten Ellensburg (9-0, 17-0) two wins away from clinching a CWAC title.
EAST VALLEY — J. Mendoza 0, C. Mendoza 3, Taylor 6, Wright 0, Wheeler 0, Morrison 0, Hambly 0, Elder 3, Gordon 2.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 7, D. Philip 8, Leishman 8, Jamison Philip 10, L. Rogel 0, Quinn Rogel 10, Smith 2, Kennedy 0, Johnson 8, Blume 6, Ravet 3.
East Valley 1 0 8 5 — 14
Ellensburg 22 15 9 16 — 62
