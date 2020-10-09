Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Time, TV: 10 a.m., CBS.
Line: Chiefs by 111/2. O/U: 55.
Notable: Derek Carr is playing well, but the young Raiders have miles to go. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have more than arrived. Kansas City is good enough to toy with teams for a while, then pull away at will.
The pick: Chiefs 35, Raiders 24
Los Angeles Rams at Washington
Time, TV: 10 a.m., FOX.
Line: Rams by 71/2. O/U: 461/2.
Notable: Even though they won, the Rams did not play to their standards on offense against the Giants. They return to form against Sean McVay’s old team, especially with Washington limping on defense.
The pick: Rams 34, Washington 23
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Time, TV: 1:25 p.m., CBS.
Line: Cowboys by 9. O/U: 541/2.
Notable: Dallas is putting up ridiculous offensive numbers, but the defense is absurdly bad. The Giants don’t have much, but as they showed against the Rams last week, they are capable of keeping it interesting.
The pick: Cowboys 31, Giants 27