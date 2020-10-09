Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Time, TV: 10 a.m., CBS.

Line: Chiefs by 111/2. O/U: 55.

Notable: Derek Carr is playing well, but the young Raiders have miles to go. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have more than arrived. Kansas City is good enough to toy with teams for a while, then pull away at will.

The pick: Chiefs 35, Raiders 24

Los Angeles Rams at Washington

Time, TV: 10 a.m., FOX.

Line: Rams by 71/2. O/U: 461/2.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

Notable: Even though they won, the Rams did not play to their standards on offense against the Giants. They return to form against Sean McVay’s old team, especially with Washington limping on defense.

The pick: Rams 34, Washington 23

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Time, TV: 1:25 p.m., CBS.

Line: Cowboys by 9. O/U: 541/2.

Notable: Dallas is putting up ridiculous offensive numbers, but the defense is absurdly bad. The Giants don’t have much, but as they showed against the Rams last week, they are capable of keeping it interesting.

The pick: Cowboys 31, Giants 27