Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 121/2. O/U: 51.
Notable: The Ravens are the better team all the way around, but their defense is vulnerable. Joe Burrow looks excellent so far and could have some early success before Baltimore slams the door.
The pick: Ravens 30, Bengals 20
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Texans by 6. O/U: 54.
Notable: Teams often get a short-lived boost in the immediate aftermath of firing a coach, and that probably will happen for the Texans. Besides, Houston is a little better than Jacksonville anyway.
The pick: Texans 28, Jaguars 24
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Falcons by 11/2. O/U: 54.
Notable: Carolina is surprisingly good without Christian McCaffrey, and Teddy Bridgewater can work the middle of the field as well as anyone. Falcons are banged up on offense, and their defense is terrible.
The pick: Panthers 28, Falcons 24
Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Cardinals by 7. O/U: 47.
Notable: The Cardinals catch a break in facing the league’s worst team, and they should win, but that doesn’t mean they’re cruising along. Arizona would have problems beating a truly good team.
The pick: Cardinals 27, Jets 14
Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Steelers by 7. O/U: 44.
Notable: The Steelers are coming off an unexpected week off, and they needed it to get healthy. Their defense comes out strong, and Ben Roethlisberger continues to roll against the bruised Eagles.
The pick: Steelers 28, Eagles 17
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Time: 1:05 p.m. DirecTV: 713.
Line: 49ers by 9. O/U: 501/2.
Notable: The 49ers are on the mend, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert are back in the fold. That might be enough to jump-start this sputtering franchise.
The pick: 49ers 27, Dolphins 23
Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Colts by 11/2. O/U: 461/2.
Notable: The Colts can nickel-and-dime teams, but they haven’t shown a propensity for big plays. The Browns are going to miss Nick Chubb, especially against this swarming Indianapolis defense.
The pick: Colts 23, Browns 21