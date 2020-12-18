Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 13. O/U: 471/2.
Notable: The Ravens looked great in a thriller at Cleveland on Monday, finally playing with the explosiveness that defined them last season. The Jaguars can hang tough now and again but can’t stop the run.
The pick: Ravens 34, Jaguars 17
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Dolphins by 11/2. O/U: 411/2.
Notable: Bill Belichick routinely schools rookies, even the astoundingly impressive QB Justin Herbert. But Tua Tagovailoa is backed by a smothering Miami defense, and Patriots will struggle to move ball.
The pick: Dolphins 24, Patriots 18
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Colts by 71/2. O/U: 51.
Notable: Even if they get Brandin Cooks back, the Texans don’t have much left. You can’t run on the Colts, and they still have a swarming pass defense. Indianapolis rushes four and gets to the quarterback.
The pick: Colts 33, Texans 24
Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Titans by 11. O/U: 511/2.
Notable: The Lions can’t stop the run, and Tennessee is going to want to run it all game. It doesn’t look as if Matthew Stafford is going to play. If he did, maybe the game wouldn’t be so lopsided.
The pick: Titans 35, Lions 21
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Buccaneers by 6. O/U: 491/2.
Notable: Where did Matt Ryan go? The Falcons don’t run, and even though their defense is better under Raheem Morris, it’s not good enough. Tampa Bay has kicking issues, but Buccaneers are just better.
The pick: Buccaneers 34, Falcons 27
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Vikings by 3. O/U: 461/2.
Notable: The Bears have scored 30 and 36 in consecutive weeks, so that makes this interesting. But you never know which Mitch Trubisky you’re going to get. That said, the Vikings are better all the way around.
The pick: Vikings 28, Bears 24
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
Time: 1:05 p.m. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Cardinals by 6. O/U: 491/2.
Notable: Now that teams have gotten a glimpse of Jalen Hurts, they know what they’re facing. Hurts will need to throw better to outduel Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Interesting game, but go with home team.
The pick: Cardinals 28, Eagles 20
New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Rams by 171/2. O/U: 431/2.
Notable: With a spot in the playoffs up for grabs with a win, Sean McVay makes sure his players don’t overlook the league’s only winless team. Rams’ defense is smothering and Jared Goff has a big day.
The pick: Rams 38, Jets 9