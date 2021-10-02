BOYS
Top local times
Runner Time
Amha Alemeneh 16:42 Eisenhower senior
Aiden Waddle 16:52 Eisenhower sophomore
Nathan Ditto 16:54 West Valley senior
Caden Casteel 16:55 West Valley sophomore
Emil Miller 16:56 West Valley junior
Max Hutton 17:02 West Valley junior
Mario Reyes Cervantes 17:02 Eisenhower senior
Oscar Lopez 17:11 Eisenhower junior
Team results
4A-3A: Kamiakin 12, Eagle 24, Centennial 29, Issaquah 31, West Valley 34, Eisenhower 34, Lakes 39, Candy 52. 2A-1A: Ellensburg 47, Lynden 50, Naches Valley 59. Also: Wapato, Black Hills, Kennedy.
Individual results
Flight 7 — Top 3: Isaac Teeples (Kam) 15:03, Cruize Corvin (Lakes) 15:28, Andrew Ringert (Eagle) 16:29. Locals: 6, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16:52; 7, Nathan Ditto (WV) 16:54; 10, Chase Perez (Ell) 17:46; 11, Quinten Jones (NV) 18:16.
Flight 6 — Winner: Grayson Wilcott (Kam) 15:57. Locals: 5, Caden Casteel (WV) 16:55; 8, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 17:31; 9, Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 17:48; 11, Xavier Acevedo (Wap) 18:59; Wyatt Clements (NV) 19:35.
Flight 5 — Winner: Brennen Rickey (Iss) 16:49. Locals: 5, Max Hutton (WV) 17:02; 6, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 17:11; 9, Mac Steele (Ell) 17:57; Mykel Cortes (NV) 20:17.
Flight 4 — Winner: Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 16:42. Locals: 7, Dane Voldman (WV) 17:54; 9, Hazen Jacob (Wap) 18:28; 10, Theo Dittmer (Ell) 18:49; Cyler Clark (NV) 20:11.
Flight 3 — Winner: Tanner Mills (Kam) 16:47. Locals: 4, Emil Miller (WV) 16:56; 5, Mario Reyes Cervantes (Ike) 17:02; 9, Joseph Fromherz (Ell) 19:11; Aaron Mulvaney (NV) 23:26.
Flight 2 — Winner: Jackson Farris (Kam) 17:18. Locals: 4, Fernando Ibarra (Ike) 17:43; 5, Elijah Krueger (WV) 17:52; 8, Ruben Munguia (Ell) 19:20.
Flight 1 — Winner: Charlie Naught (WV) 17:24. Locals: 4, Caleb Stephenson (Ike) 17:41; 8, Brody Michael (Ell) 19:24; 11, Quintic Jacob (Wap) 20:15.
GIRLS
Top local times
Runner Time
Kate Laurent 18:51 Ellensburg senior
Skye Stenehjem 19:16 West Valley sophomore
Isabela Alvarado 19:22 Eisenhower junior
Hannah Hilton 19:33 Eisenhower senior
Nicole Murdock 19:43 West Valley sophomore
Kara Mickelson 19:57 Eisenhower senior
Nicole Murdock 20:18 West Valley sophomore
Ilene Moran 20:23 Davis freshman
Team results
4A-3A: Mead 13, Eagle 23, Issaquah 23, Eisenhower 30, West Valley 39, Centennial 41, Ridgeline 64. 2A-1A: Ellensburg 32, Naches Valley 58, Lynden 59. Also: Kamiakin, Davis, Kennedy, Lakes, Wapato, Black Hills, White Swan.
Individual results
Flight 7 — Top 3: Kate Laurent (Ell) 18:51, Alanna Parker (Mead) 18:59, Allie Hipwell (Eagle) 19:08. Locals: 6, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 19:33; 7, Nicole Murdock (WV) 19:43; 10, Brooke Miles (NV) 20:53.
Flight 6 — Winner: Skye Stenehjem (WV) 19:16. Locals: 2, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 19:22; 8, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 21:12; 10, Allison Smith (NV) 22:57.
Flight 5 — Winner: Charlotte Cullen (Mead) 19:53. Locals: 3, Katie Murdock (WV) 20:18; 5, Alyssa Arias Chavez (Ike) 21:03; 6, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 21:05; 10, Audrey Smith (NV) 22:37.
Flight 4 — Winner: Katherine Yahn (Iss) 19:39. Locals: 3, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 19:57; 6, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 20:48; 7, Emma Beachy (Ell) 21:11; 8, Crystal Colin (Wap) 21:17; 13, Katrina Feriante (NV) 24:58.
Flight 3 — Winner: Sophia Ferraro (Mead) 20:08. Locals: 3, Ilene Moran (Davis) 20:23; 4, Ciera Reyes (Ike) 20:53; 7, Brooke Bauer (WV) 22:34; 9, Eva Herion (Ell) 22:53; Cambria Wright (NV) 27:22.
Flight 2 — Winner: Olivia Ferraro (Mead) 20:28. Locals: 3, Annette Figueroa (Ike) 21:45; 6, Sophia Carrillo (Davis) 22:31; 8, Esther Selby (Ell) 23:01; 9, Zoe Lindner (WV) 23:06; 14, Eliza Bass (WS) 29:37.
Flight 1 — Winner: Grace Hogg (Cen) 20:32. Locals: 6, Jessica Ridd (WV) 22:30; 7, Paris Miramontes (Ike) 22:55; 8, Andrea Vazquez-Santos (Davis) 23:24; 10, Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 24:07; 11, Brianna Littlebull (Wap) 25:04; 16, Melanie Bass (WS) 29:03.
