AFC
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
Time, TV: 12:05 p.m., CBS.
Line: Chiefs by 10
Browns keys: Keep up their play-action game to their tight ends, which has been going great so far. They won’t have the same matchup advantages against Kansas City that they had against Pittsburgh. ... Stay ahead of the sticks. Third-and-long is not a Baker Mayfield down, not the way it’s a Patrick Mahomes down. ... The running game is key. If the Browns can milk the clock, play Cover-2 defense and keep everything in front of them, they can hang around with a chance in the fourth quarter.
Chiefs keys: If the Chiefs don’t turn it over, they win. ... Keep doing what they’re doing with Patrick Mahomes. ... Cleveland would love Kansas City to run closer to 50 plays, not 70. ... Don’t let the Browns draw them into a grind-it-out running game, even though rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a dangerous weapon. ... Get some explosive plays. ... Travis Kelce is a huge weapon, especially in this one, and Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman have to scare the Browns, too.
The pick: Give Andy Reid a week off, and he’s going to give you problems. His teams are 18-3 after a week off during the regular season, and 5-2 in the playoffs after a bye. Cleveland should be able to run the ball, but the Browns won’t do enough to keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands — and pass defense is an issue for them anyway. Chiefs 34, Browns 26.
NFC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Time, TV: 3:40 p.m., FOX.
Line: Saints by 3
Buccaneers keys: Even though the focus will be on Tom Brady and Drew Brees, this game is all about who can run the ball. Getting Ronald Jones back from his quadriceps injury is paramount. If Jones can’t go, Leonard Fournette has to pick up the slack. ... If Brady has a running game, he has a play-action game. Without that, the Saints’ pass rush will overwhelm him. ... Brees gets the ball out of his hands so fast, Tampa Bay likely will drop eight defenders frequently rather than try to pressure him.
Saints keys: Again, Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray are going to be essential here to establish the running game. ... The return of receiver Michael Thomas makes Brees more dangerous. ... Both quarterbacks are going to put passes on the money, but each needs his running game to relieve the pressure. ... Do what no team has ever done: Beat Brady for the third time in the same season.
The pick: The Saints swept the Buccaneers in the regular season, but winning three times is quite a mountain to climb. Brady is on a torrid five-game stretch, and this is a chance for Tampa Bay’s defense to match that intensity. The Buccaneers go on the road and get the job done. Buccaneers 31, Saints 27.