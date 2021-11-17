Class 2A
Prosser vs. LyndenWhen: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Civic Stadium, Bellingham.
Seeding, records: No. 7 Prosser 6-0 CWAC, 8-1 overall; No. 2 Lynden 6-0 Northwest, 9-1 overall.
Notable: The Mustangs know how to finish, having won eight in a row with two in double OT. CWAC offensive MVP Kaiden Rivera has thrown for 2,670 yards and 26 TDs in eight games and 10 receivers have 10 or more catches. ... Lynden has also won eight straight since its only loss, a 35-25 setback to 3A Ferndale. QB Kaedan Hermanutz has thrown for 1,062 yards and 15 TDs, and RB Lane Heerlinga gives the Lions balance with nearly 900 yards on the ground and eight TDs.
What’s next: State semifinal vs. Steilacoom-North Kitsap winner.
Class 1A
Toppenish vs. RoyalWhen: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: David Nielson Stadium, Royal City.
Seeding, records: No. 9 Toppenish 4-0 SCAC West, 11-0 overall; No. 1 Royal 3-0 SCAC East, 11-0 overall.
Notable: Junior QB Josh Perez has thrown for 2,321 yards and 34 TDs and junior RB Timmy Torres has run for 1,221 yards and 11 TDs for the Wildcats, who are riding a 16-game win streak. The defense has 29 takeaways with 19 interceptions. ... SCAC East defensive MVP Avery Ellis also leads Royal’s ground game with 19 TDs. Senior QB Derek Bergeson has thrown for 1,691 yards and 34 TDs for the Knights, who are 19-1 in the state playoffs with four titles since 2015.
What’s next: State semifinal vs. King’s-Lakeside winner.
Highland vs. KalamaWhen: Friday, 2 p.m.
Where: Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner.
Seeding, records: No. 3 Highland 12-1 EWAC, 17-3 overall; No. 2 Kalama 8-1 Central, 16-2 overall.
Notable: EWAC MVP Racheal Keller, a sophomore, scored her 28th and 29th goals in Highland’s 2-1 first-round win over Reardan, the program’s first playoff win since earning a fourth-place 1A trophy in 2008. Ivette Ramos (13), Lucia Martinez (11) and Anahi Garcia (11) have all knocked in double-digit goals for the Scotties. ... Kalama’s defense has 12 shutouts to its credit, including last week’s 4-0 win over Tonasket. The Chinooks are 5-0 against Adna and Toledo, who meet in Friday’s second semifinal.
What’s next: Saturday’s finals, 3rd-4th 11 a.m., championship 3 p.m.
