Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos
Time, TV: 1:30 p.m., NFL Network.
Line: Bills by 6. O/U: 511∕2.
Notable: The Broncos are young and full of potential, but too up and down. Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level for the Bills, whose defense struggles with consistency but can play really well at times.
The pick: Bills 35, Broncos 24
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers
Time. TV: 5:15 p.m., NFL Network.
Line: Pack by 81∕2. O/U: 511∕2.
Notable: This could be a bit of a shootout, especially if D.J. Moore is back for the Panthers. Green Bay’s defense is vulnerable, but the Packers have too many weapons and Aaron Rodgers is too good.
The pick: Packers 34, Panthers 27