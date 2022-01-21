AFC
No. 4 Cincinnati at No. 1 Tennessee
Time, TV: 1:30 p.m., CBS.
Line: Titans by 3 1/2.
How the Bengals can win: Joe Burrow is spectacular, and he has two fantastic weapons in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals are loaded on offense. The question will be the depth at defensive tackle and how Derrick Henry’s return affects that.
How the Titans can win: Providing Henry is healthy, the Titans can bang him up the middle against the broken-down interior of the Bengals’ line. That opens up A.J. Brown’s crossing routes and takes advantage of his run-after-catch capabilities. Maybe a deep shot or two to Julio Jones.
The pick: For the first time in 29 years, the Bengals won a playoff game. That was emotional and awesome, but it stops here against a more postseason-savvy team. Titans 28, Bengals 24.
NFC
No. 6 San Francisco at No. 1 Green Bay
Time. TV: 5:15 p.m., FOX.
Line: Packers by 6.
How the 49ers can win: The 49ers are going to be able to run the ball, so it could be a big day for rookie Elijah Mitchell. Get the ball in the hands of Deebo Samuel, whether as a receiver or out of the backfield. Jimmy Garoppolo needs to play turnover-free.
How the Packers can win: Watch for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to play pitch and catch, exploiting San Francisco’s shortcomings at cornerback. The way to beat the 49ers is on the outside, and they don’t have anyone who can shut down Adams.
The pick: San Francisco is so physical and so good at establishing the run, the 49ers can play keep away. But Rodgers is the better and the more experienced quarterback — playing in his element — and that’s the difference. Packers 27, 49ers 20.
