Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Bills by 3.
O/U: 43.
Notable: These Bills are entertaining, and Josh Allen consistently plays at an MVP level. The Dolphins are no pushovers, particularly on defense. Tua Tagovailoa is early on the growth curve.
The pick: Bills 27, Dolphins 20
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Ravens by 13.
O/U: 441/2.
Notable: Baltimore is heavily favored, and the Ravens have a chance to make the playoffs so they have incentivize. Still, Cincinnati has won two in a row and can put up some semblance of a fight.
The pick: Ravens 31, Bengals 21
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Patriots by 3.
O/U: 391/2.
Notable: The Jets have won two in a row, and their offense has gotten healthier and is clicking a bit. The Patriots are a shell of teams we’ve known, and it’s amazing they have more than a couple of wins.
The pick: Jets 23, Patriots 20
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Vikings by 7.
O/U: 54.
Notable: Even without Dalvin Cook and Kyle Rudolph, the Vikings are significantly better than the Lions. Detroit plays too much man defense, and Kirk Cousins is accurate enough to take advantage.
The pick: Vikings 30, Lions 21
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 10 a.m. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Buccaneers by 7.
O/U: 501/2.
Notable: The Buccaneers will have left tackle Donovan Smith against Atlanta this time, and that will give Tom Brady time to find his receivers. Brady has a big first half, and the Buccaneers cruise to playoffs.
The pick: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 24
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Saints by 61/2.
O/U: 471/2.
Notable: The Saints’ defense made big strides this season but took a step backward in surrendering 52 to Minnesota last week. Matt Rhule will have the Panthers playing hard, but the Saints have too much.
The pick: Saints 28, Panthers 24
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Chargers by 31/2.
O/U: 44.
Notable: The Chiefs are resting Patrick Mahomes, so Chad Henne will be leading a cast of understudies. The Chargers tend to play pretty well there, and win with the combo of Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler.
The pick: Chargers 27, Chiefs 23
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Packers by 51/2
O/U: 51.
Notable: The Bears have won three in a row, scoring a lot of points and running effectively. But Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are playing at a different level for Green Bay, which is vying for the NFC’s bye.
The pick: Packers 34, Bears 24
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Raiders by 21/2.
O/U: 51.
Notable: Derek Carr has quietly put together a great season with a hodgepodge supporting cast, and a young defense that really has struggled. Denver’s offense is inexperienced but filled with potential.
The pick: Raiders 24, Broncos 18
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Titans by 71/2.
O/U: 561/2.
Notable: After a slow start, Deshaun Watson has been terrific. Not so for the rest of the Texans. That said, Houston should be able to make this interesting. Still, no stopping Derrick Henry.
The pick: Titans 34, Texans 31
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Time: 1:25 p.m. DirecTV: 718.
Line: Colts by 14.
O/U: 491/2.
Notable: The Colts are desperate, and if they don’t get into the playoffs it’s a travesty. If that’s the case, they can point to their Week 1 loss at Jacksonville. Philip Rivers comes through, as does the defense.
The pick: Colts 34, Jaguars 13