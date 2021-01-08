AFC
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
Time, TV: 10:05 a.m., CBS.
Line: Bills by 61/2
Colts keys: Even if they don’t stockpile sacks, they can’t let quarterback Josh Allen beat them with his legs. … Try to control the clock and keep Buffalo’s offense off the field by running Jonathan Taylor. … Philip Rivers is the quarterback, but incorporate a package that takes advantage of Jacoby Brissett’s running ability.
Bills keys: Keep doing what they’ve done. Since their week off, the Bills have won by 10, 10, 11, 29, 29 and 30 points. … Force Rivers to beat you with his arm, instead of Indianapolis mounting long, clock-consuming drives. … If the Colts successfully contain Stefon Diggs, get the ball to John Brown and Cole Beasley (if he’s available). … Avoid turnovers and Buffalo wins.
The pick: Whereas Indianapolis was up and down at the end of the season, Buffalo was a “Hail Murray” away from winning its last 10 games. The Bills are highly motivated, and their defense is playing better. Allen is the best player on the field. Bills 27, Colts 23.
NFC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington
Time, TV: 5:15 p.m., NBC.
Line: Buccaneers by 7
Buccaneers keys: They have to have a running game that keeps Washington’s pass rush at bay, and protect Tom Brady. … With Mike Evans hobbled, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown need to pick up the receiving slack. … Can’t do the three-and-out tango they’ve done against really good defenses. … Stay in third-and-manageable.
Washington keys: Win with defense. … They can’t put Alex Smith into situations in which he’s under duress. … Smith needs quick throws, perimeter screens, running backs catching balls out of the backfield and in the flat that are essentially runs.
The pick: This is isn’t a great matchup for Brady, even with as well has he’s been playing the past eight quarters. Washington’s defensive front is ferocious. But Washington is going to struggle to move the ball against Tampa’s defense. Buccaneers 27, Washington 17.