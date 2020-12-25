Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Time, TV: 10 a.m., NFL Network.
Line: Buccaneers by 10.
O/U: 54.
Notable: Good teams can step on the gas when needed, and the Buccaneers have shown that ability at critical times this season. Their come-from-behind victory last week was a confidence builder.
The pick: Buccaneers 31, Lions 16
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Line: Cardinals by 5.
O/U: 481/2.
Notable: The Cardinals smacked the 49ers in the mouth in the opener, and that’s before San Francisco was ravaged with injuries. Now, incentivized by the playoff implications, Arizona pulls off a sweep.
The pick: Cardinals 27, 49ers 23
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders
Time, TV: 5:15 p.m., NFL Network.
Line: Dolphins by 3.
O/U: 471/2.
Notable: Defense leads the way for the Dolphins, and it steps up big time in this one. Marcus Mariota makes things interesting for the Raiders, but Tua Tagovailoa is gathering some confidence for Miami too.
The pick: Dolphins 28, Raiders 21