Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Time, TV: 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
Line: Cowboys by 4. O/U: 51 1/2.
Notable: The Eagles can give teams problems defensively although they are already banged up. That could hurt them against a Dallas team that can move the ball and is doing some damage with Tony Pollard.
The pick: Cowboys 28, Eagles 27
