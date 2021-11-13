Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Time, TV: 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
Line: Rams by 4. O/U: 49.
Notable: 49ers have done a good job establishing the run against the Rams, so that’s something to watch. But Sean McVay will have his team ready to rebound from Sunday’s ultra-flat outing against Tennessee.
The pick: Rams 31, 49ers 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.