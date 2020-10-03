Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Time, TV: 5:50 p.m., ESPN.

Line: Packers by 7. O/U: 57.

Notable: This is the 0-3 Falcons vs. the 3-0 Packers, although it could be more interesting than it seems. The Falcons can’t stop the pass — hello, Aaron Rodgers — but can roll up their share of yards and points.

The pick: Packers 34, Falcons 28

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

Time, TV: 5:50 p.m., CBS.

Line: Chiefs by 7. O/U: 53.

Notable: The way Patrick Mahomes is playing with array of weapons, the Chiefs are two notches ahead of the rest of the NFL. Bill Belichick and Patriots ground game keep this interesting, but not for long.

The pick: Chiefs 38, Patriots 21

Sam Farmer/Los Angeles Times