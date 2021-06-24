OVERALL WINNERS

Male Athlete of the Year Cooper Quigley, Selah, junior

Female Athlete of the Year: Sydney Wells, Selah, senior

Jack Cleveland Coach of the Year: Jason Smith, Toppenish football

Team of the Year: West Valley baseball

FALL WINNERS

Boys cross country: Cooper Quigley, Selah, junior

Girls cross country: Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, junior

Girls swimming: Addie Mitchell, Eisenhower, junior

Football: Caleb Woodcock, West Valley, senior

Volleyball: Kaycee Hazzard, Sunnyside, senior

Girls soccer: Dylan Philip, Ellensburg, junior

Coach: Jason Smith, Toppenish football

Team: West Valley volleyball

WINTER WINNERS

Boys basketball: Noah Pepper, Selah, senior

Girls basketball: Trista Hull, La Salle, senior

Boys wrestling: Andrew Macias, Sunnyside, senior

Girls wrestling: Ruby Rios, Toppenish, sophomore

Boys swimming: Joey Oplinger, Eisenhower, senior

Girls bowling: Laurel Heesemann, Eisenhower, junior

Coach: Jon Kinloch, West Valley boys basketball

Team: Selah boys basketball

SPRING WINNERS

Boys track and field: Cooper Quigley, Selah, junior

Girls track and field: Kara Mickelson, Eisenhower, junior

Pete Orgill Baseball Athlete of the Year: Connor Schlect, West Valley, senior

Softball: Sydney Wells, Selah, senior

Boys soccer: Diego Cervantes, Sunnyside, senior

Boys golf: Trey LeCheminant, West Valley, sophomore

Girls golf: Courtney Stratton, West Valley, senior

Boys tennis: Henry Preacher, West Valley, junior

Girls tennis: Alisha Shetty, West Valley, senior

Coach: Bill Harris, Selah softball

Team: West Valley baseball

MONDAY MORNING QUARTERBACKS CLUB

Swede Lindquist Official of the Year: Don Erickson.

Fred Redmon Service Award: Sherrie Parker.

SPORTS COMMISSION COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Gene Rostvold.