OVERALL WINNERS
Male Athlete of the Year Cooper Quigley, Selah, junior
Female Athlete of the Year: Sydney Wells, Selah, senior
Jack Cleveland Coach of the Year: Jason Smith, Toppenish football
Team of the Year: West Valley baseball
FALL WINNERS
Boys cross country: Cooper Quigley, Selah, junior
Girls cross country: Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, junior
Girls swimming: Addie Mitchell, Eisenhower, junior
Football: Caleb Woodcock, West Valley, senior
Volleyball: Kaycee Hazzard, Sunnyside, senior
Girls soccer: Dylan Philip, Ellensburg, junior
Coach: Jason Smith, Toppenish football
Team: West Valley volleyball
WINTER WINNERS
Boys basketball: Noah Pepper, Selah, senior
Girls basketball: Trista Hull, La Salle, senior
Boys wrestling: Andrew Macias, Sunnyside, senior
Girls wrestling: Ruby Rios, Toppenish, sophomore
Boys swimming: Joey Oplinger, Eisenhower, senior
Girls bowling: Laurel Heesemann, Eisenhower, junior
Coach: Jon Kinloch, West Valley boys basketball
Team: Selah boys basketball
SPRING WINNERS
Boys track and field: Cooper Quigley, Selah, junior
Girls track and field: Kara Mickelson, Eisenhower, junior
Pete Orgill Baseball Athlete of the Year: Connor Schlect, West Valley, senior
Softball: Sydney Wells, Selah, senior
Boys soccer: Diego Cervantes, Sunnyside, senior
Boys golf: Trey LeCheminant, West Valley, sophomore
Girls golf: Courtney Stratton, West Valley, senior
Boys tennis: Henry Preacher, West Valley, junior
Girls tennis: Alisha Shetty, West Valley, senior
Coach: Bill Harris, Selah softball
Team: West Valley baseball
MONDAY MORNING QUARTERBACKS CLUB
Swede Lindquist Official of the Year: Don Erickson.
Fred Redmon Service Award: Sherrie Parker.
SPORTS COMMISSION COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
Gene Rostvold.