Sunday's SWX all-star basketball games between players from the Yakima Valley and the Tri-Cities area, and the NWAC basketball tournaments joined a growing list of canceled events amidst concerns of the coronavirus pandemic Thursday morning.
A statement released on Twitter said the flood of canceled sporting events across the country led SWX to decide "that it is in the best interest of the community to cancel the 2020 SWX All-Star Classic previously scheduled for this Sunday." The statement expressed disappointment and thanked all those who were involved, ending with the message "Stay safe, stay healthy, and we'll see you in 2021!"
Yakima Valley College athletic director Ray Funk said in an email that Oregon community college presidents worked with both Clackamas Community College and Linn Benton administrators before deciding to cancel the tournament scheduled to be played at those colleges without fans. Games initially began at Everett Community College last weekend before the campus closed down and suspended the tournament.
Thursday's decisions come amidst most of the country's major sports leagues postponing or canceling games and practices, including the NCAA, NBA, MLS, MLB and NHL, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus known as COVID-19. Team Yakima canceled its 144-team Northwest Junior Jamboree volleyball tournament earlier this week and several local high school sporting events have been canceled.