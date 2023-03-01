Basketball is a game of size and size is one thing 11th-seeded Zillah did not have when it challenged a taller No. 6 Deer Park on Wednesday in the loser-out round of the Class 1A state girls tournament in the Sun Dome.

The Leopards fell 53-32 after the Stags locked up the paint during the second half. Zillah scored 12 points after halftime as Deer Park senior forward Darian Herring put up a triple double.

The six-foot standout put up 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks. Of those, 12 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks came in the second half. Sophomore guard Brooklyn Coe had the hot hand early, scoring her team’s first 12 points en route to a 19-point, eight-rebound performance.

Junior guard Mia Hicks led Zillah with 14 points. She was the only Leopard to crack double digits, as junior D’Ana Esquivel tallied seven points and junior Kya Gonzales had five points and seven rebounds.

Leopards head coach Brandie Valadez said the mismatch in size was on her mind entering the game.

"The size difference was huge," she said. "I thought we could take them a little more with our speed, but their bigs were effective on us."

That speed was there early. Zillah was sharp, showing off some smooth passing and an ability to get to the basket despite their opponents’ size. Hicks cut through Deer Park’s defense on several occasions for 10 first-half points.

"I was excited, first quarter," Valadez said.

Seniors Talani Oliver and Destyni Salme showed their experience and mettle for the Leopards. Zillah players followed their lead and were undaunted, gritty and flying across the hardwood.

"Those two seniors have been amazing the last four years," Valadez said of Oliver and Salme. "They both are phenomenal leaders, they take care of the team, they lead the team, they’re great decision makers."

The Leopards trailed just 21-20 late in the first half after a steal and layup by Hicks.

Coe and freshman Berlyn Zimmerer were pacing Deer Park — the pair accounted for 21 of their team’s 26 first-half points. Coe shot 60% from the field with three 3-pointers before the break. Her 3-pointer at the end of the half stretched the Stags’ lead to 26-20.

Herring was anonymous for most of the first two quarters with just two field goals and four rebounds. The change in the second half was like night and day. Herring started to find space on offense and suffocate the Leopards on defense.

Early in the third quarter, Zillah had an opportunity to close in on Deer Park. Esquivel was fouled on a drive to the rim, earning an opportunity for a 3-point play with her team down 28-26. She missed the free throw and Deer Park converted at the other end of the floor after grabbing multiple offensive rebounds.

"The further we got into the game, the more breakdowns we had in our defense with our kids not talking," Valadez said. "It was a little bit of miscommunication."

The Stags’ off-ball movement showed and Deer Park players all too often snuck away from their defenders. The Leopards began to run into the Herring’s wall in the paint and had no solution. Zillah shot 1-for-12 from 3-point range.

In the fourth quarter, the Leopards had just three points, all of which came from free throws.

"The longer the 30-second clock runs down, the harder it is to stay focused on what the goal is," Valadez said. "(Deer Park) did a great job of running down the 30-second clock and finding our holes."

Zillah hasn’t missed a state tournament since 2014 and blew out Sultan during regionals after finishing third in the SCAC district tournament. The Leopards finished 18-8 and lose just two varsity players to graduation.

There’s work to be done, said Valadez, but her team is young and could be promising next year.

"The experience of being here is going to be key. After today, we know we have a lot of work to do if we want to compete for hardware," Valadez said. "We’re going to have to go back and figure out what we can capitalize on that’s going to help us hopefully win some hardware next year and get past this first-day hump."

ZILLAH — Oliver 2, Mia Hicks 14, Esquivel 7, Gonzales 5, Salme 0, Johnston 0, Garza 0, Walle 3, Jack 1. Totals 14-54 3-9 32.

DEER PARK — Brooklyn Coe 19, Berlyn Zimmerer 10, Garry 5, Reiter 1, Darian Herring 16, Chapman 0, Scott 0, Ahrens, Ellingson 0, Solomon 2, Kanrilak-Wolf 0. Totals 23-51 4-6 53.

Zillah 10=10=9=3=32

Deer Park 14=12=16=11=53

3-point goals: Deer Park 3-10 (Coe 3-7), Zillah 1-12 (Esquivel 1-4). Rebounds: Deer Park 40 (Herring 13, Coe 8), Zillah 30 (Gonzales 7). Turnovers: Deer Park 15, Zillah 14. Steals: Deer Park 8, Zillah 6. Blocks: Deer Park 10 (Herring 10), Zillah 1. Fouls: Deer Park 11, Zillah 11.