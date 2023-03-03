Zillah boys basketball will be bringing home a 1A trophy for the eighth time in the last nine years.
Thursday's quarterfinal loss to No. 1 Lynden Christian means it won't be the championship the No. 2 seed Leopards always hope to win. But they refocused and put together a dominant first half before holding on to knock No. 4 Freeman 69-57 in a loser-out game at the SunDome Friday afternoon.
"I know they didn't sleep (well)," coach Mario Mengarelli said. "It's a tough one but this group is so special, being such a family. They just wanted to play for each other and it showed tonight. We were the tougher team."
He credited a strong defensive effort led by Carson Favilla, who took on the tough assignment of guarding Boen Phelps. The Scotties standout scored 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting and Zillah blocked nine shots, including four by senior Luke Navarre.
The Leopards' offense bounced back from a season-low 45 points Thursday to score 44 in the first half while shooting 58.6% from the field. They attempted just six threes, following a strategy Mengarelli said he's been preaching all season.
"But they finally listened," Mengarelli said with a smile. "We just focused on getting settled. We can get those shots whenever we want, so we tried to just get something going to the basket."
Freshman Dekker Van De Graaf scored a team-high 18 points, closely followed by Navarre's 16. Navarre also grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out three assists.
Freeman beat Zillah in the fourth-place game a year ago and managed to cut Zillah's lead down to seven in the fourth quarter, but the Leopards made enough free throws to hold off the rally. They'll play for fourth place against No. 8 Overlake at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
FREEMAN — Boen Phelps 20, Colton Wells 15, Gabe Schulhauser 13, Goldsmith 7, Vanhoff 0, Coyner 2, McLean 0, Hodges 0, Florence 0. Totals 23-65 7-13 57.
ZILLAH — Luke Navarre 16, Izzy Sandoval 10, John 8, C. Favilla 7, N. Navarre 4, Dekker Van De Graaf 18, Garza 6, B. Favilla 0, Moore 0, Juarez 0. Totals 23-50 20-31 69.
3-point goals: Freeman 4-20 (Wells 1-2, Goldsmith 1-3, Schulhauser 1-5, Phelps 1-7), Zillah 3-8 (Van De Graaf 2-3, L. Navarre 1-4). Rebounds: Freeman 38 (Goldsmith 8), Zillah 13 (L. Navarre 13). Turnovers: Freeman 12, Zillah 15. Assists: Freeman 10 (Phelps 4), Zillah 13 (L. Navarre 3). Steals: Freeman 4 (Phelps 2), Zillah 8 (John 2, Van De Graaf 2). Fouls: Freeman 20, Zillah 17. Fouled out: Phelps.
