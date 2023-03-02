A year ago in the 1A state tournament, Wapato's girls were the sneaky ones. They came in as a No. 9 seed, whipped through three higher seeds and brought home a fourth-place trophy.
Junior Jordan Espinoza, a starter then as now, had a flashback about that Thursday afternoon.
"I think a lot of teams underestimate us," she said before hesitating for a moment and then changing directions. "Well, it was like that last year. Today we were a little nervous and anxious, but we always try to block that out and stay locked in. We wanted to come out strong from the jump."
Back on the SunDome floor as a No. 3 seed and sneaking up on no one, the Wolves were clearly ready for that elevated status. Forcing 25 turnovers while hitting 11 3-pointers, Wapato made quick work of No. 4 Montesano in a 64-35 quarterfinal victory that secures a trophy and earns a spot in Friday's semifinals for the first time in 38 years.
"This was huge," said coach Joe Blodgett. "Having the higher seed, playing well last weekend (in the regional round), and not having to play yesterday — with all the effort and energy we play with that's a big deal. We had a really good day and a great start."
A great start, indeed.
If there were any concerns about Wapato's shooters finding their range in the bigger arena, they were immediately erased by an 11-0 opening blitz with three 3-pointers. And the one player who doesn't have last year's experience — freshman Deets Parrish — hit two of them.
"That was a great start. We were playing our game right away," Espinoza said. "Obviously they had the height advantage so we knew we had to deny passes and help with the defensive rotations. We face that a lot so we know what we have to do and that it takes discipline."
That was the crux of this matchup — handling Montesano's 6-1, 5-11, 5-11 front line and, most notably, the stout presence of Minnesota recruit McKynnlie Dalan. Very quickly, though, it was clear the Bulldogs would have significant issues against Wapato's pressure and rarely find an uncontested shot.
"Our posts worked hard to deny passes and our guards dropped down when they needed to," Blodgett said. "It was a team effort on defense and we take a lot of pride in that.
Making the challenge even more difficult for Montesano was the lack of a perimeter game. The Bulldogs, who placed fifth here last year, were 0-for-4 beyond the arc and shot 29.5% overall.
Dalan, who averages 21 points a game, was 3-for-9 and scored just six points. Mikayla Standfield led Montesano with 12 points, 10 coming in the second half.
Despite a brief scare in the first quarter when she came out with a tweaked left ankle, Wapato senior KK Bass picked up where she left off last year when she earned first-team all-tournament honors. Bass made five triples, scored 23 points and added six rebounds and steals.
Sophomore Trinity Wheeler pitched in 15 points and Parrish collected eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Riding a 17-game win streak, Wapato (24-1) will get its ultimate test on Friday against second-seeded Lynden Christian (24-3), the two-time reigning state champion and winner of 14 titles overall. The Lyncs scratched out a 46-44 overtime victory over No. 9 Freeman on Thursday.
"We're up for that challenge," Blodgett said. "One of our goals was getting another state trophy and now we've got that. We're excited to get an opportunity like this for our school and community."
No. 1 Nooksack Valley will face No. 5 King's in the first semifinal at 3:45 p.m. Wapato and Lynden Christian meet at 5:30.
MONTESANO — King 8, Mikayla Stanfield 11, Prom 0, E. Dalan 7, M. Dalan 6, Young 3, Karr 0, Schrader 0, York 0, Bruland 0. Totals 13-44 9-17. 35.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 15, Kenoras 3, Parrish 8, Espinoza 9, KK Bass 23, Grunlose 0, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Goudy 0, Johnson 6, Gonzalez 0, Hart 0. Totals 24-54 5-7 64.
Montesano=5=7=16=7=—=35
Wapato=13=21=11=19=—=64
3-point goals: Monte 0-4, Wapato 11-27 (Bass 5-12, Wheeler 3-5, Parrish 2-5, Espinoza 1-4). Rebounds: Monte 37 (E. Dalan 12), Wapato 25 (Parrish 7, Bass 6). Assists: Monte 4, Wapato 11 (Parrish 5). Turnovers: Monte 25, Wapato 13. Steals: Monte 3, Wapato 11 (Parrish 3, Bass 3). Fouls: Monte 13, Wapato 14.
