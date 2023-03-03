After an epic second quarter with 13 lead changes, the question who would be the first to blink?
Not the two-time reigning champion from a program that has lived on this stage since it was created.
With patience and precision, Lynden Christian took Wapato's best shot during the high-speed first half and then took over for a 67-51 semifinal victory Friday night in the Class 1A state tournament.
The Lyncs not only survived Wapato's pressure and presses, committing only 12 turnovers, they refused to be sped up despite repeatedly running the shot clock down. Passing well and protecting the ball, LC found its shots and made 50% of them.
"That was a good team with a lot of experience," said Wapato coach Joe Blodgett. "They took their time and didn't let anything bother them. The moment was not too big for them while, at times, it got to us a little bit."
Not in the first half.
Recovering from LC's early 8-3 lead, the Wolves once again went to work from the perimeter, hitting five 3-pointers to rally ahead 20-19 early in the second quarter. From there it was back-and-forth sprint and the 14th lead change of the first half left the Lyncs with a 32-31 lead at the break.
"That's the way we imagined the game would go," Blodgett said. "We knew that's a quality team and we've got a pretty good group, too. We hoped for and expected a game like that. And with that pace, maybe we could wear them down."
Except the Lyncs were ready for the war of attrition that wilted Wapato's previous victims.
Coach Brady Bomber went to his bench early and often and got double-digit minutes for two reserves, all of whom displayed well-schooled fundamentals. Bomber also changed the scheme, switching from players slashing through lanes the basket in the first half to perimeter shots.
With just one 3-pointer in the first half, LC hit four during a 14-5 run to start the third quarter and that was the decisive gap.
"When they went on that run in the third quarter, they took advantage of it," Blodgett noted. "We've been on the other end of that so we know how it feels. Against a team this good, it's hard to come back."
Helping LC's offensive efficiency was a rebounding advantage of plus-18, a challenge the Wolves usually overcome by forcing turnovers and rushed shots. Sophomore Grace Hintz did the most damage, scoring 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting with seven rebounds.
With a season-low in scoring, Jordan Espinoza paced Wapato with 14 points, KK Bass netted 11 of her 13 in the first half and Deets Parrish scored 10 points. Those three hit two 3-pointers apiece.
With fourth-place state trophies in 2013, 2017 and 2022 under Blodgett, Wapato (24-2) will get a shot at third against King's on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. King's fell to top-seeded Nooksack Valley 58-46 in Friday's first semifinal, setting up a championship rematch between Northwest Conference rivals Nooksack Valley and Lynden Christian in Saturday's 3 p.m. title game.
WAPATO — Wheeler 7, Kenoras 1, Deets Parrish 10, Jordan Espinoza 14, KK Bass 13, Alvarado 0, Johnson 6. Totals 18-52 7-10 51.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Demi Dykstra 14, Herwerden 3, Grace Hintz 25, Poag 9, Arnold 8, Hagen 3, Fritts 5, DeJong 0, Shumate 0. Totals 26-52 10-12 67.
Wapato=17=14=10=10=—=51
Lynden Christian=17=15=18=17=—=67
3-point goals: Wapato 8-20 (Espinoza 2-2, Parrish 2-4, Bass 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Wheeler 1-8), LC 5-15 (Poag 3-9, Hagen 1-1, Hintz 1-3). Rebounds: Wapato 18, LC 36 (Dykstra 8, Hintz 7). Assists: Wapato 7 (Bass 3, Wheeler 3), LC 5. Turnovers: Wapato 6, LC 12. Steals: Wapato 5 (Wheeler 2), LC 2. Fouls: Wapato 10, LC 7.
