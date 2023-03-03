SPOKANE — Tournament time means one thing to Sunnyside Christian’s boys program.
Playing its best defense of the season.
Holding the third-seeded team to two points in the first quarter and 12 in the opening half, the No. 3 Knights cruised to a 55-41 victory over DeSales in the Class 1B state semifinals Friday night in the Spokane Arena.
Sunnyside Christian (22-4) will have a shot at the program’s 12th state championship when it meets No. 1 Wellpinit at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the title game. Wellpinit (25-1), which has an 18-game win streak, defeated No. 4 Willapa Valley 56-53 in Friday’s first semifinal.
The Knights lost to DeSales twice in league play, including an 81-67 setback, but beat the Irish 63-61 in the district final.
Sunnyside Christian set the pace the whole way despite scoring leader Cole Wagenaar being slowed by foul trouble. Sawyer Jansen and Dash Bosma hit 3-pointers in the second quarter to help push the Knights to a 24-12 lead at halftime. Carson Duim helped keep the momentum going with back-to-back baskets in the third period.
But even with four fouls, Wagenaar was huge down the stretch, scoring 12 of his 17 points over the final five minutes.
After a 6-0 run pulled DeSales within 41-34, Wagenaar canned two 3-pointers and made six free throws to seal it.
Complete statistics were unavailable at deadline.
DeSales 2 10 16 13 — 41
Sunnyside Chr. 12 12 17 14 — 55
2B GIRLS
ADNA 50, MABTON 48: At Spokane, Danika Hallom’s putback at the buzzer was the heartbreaking end to the Vikings’ season in Friday’s consolation round.
The Vikings led 40-29 after three quarters but Adna used a 19-5 run to take a 48-45 lead with 1:35 left.
Then it was Mabton’s turn to rally as Jasmin Chavez scored a basket at 1:05 and Alana Zavala made one of two free throws with 16.6 seconds remaining to pull even at 48-48.
Freshman Alana Zavala made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Vikings.
Eighth-seeded Mabton, which has no seniors and seven sophomores, finished its season at 19-9.
No. 5 Adna (22-5) will play No. 6 La Conner for fourth and sixth place on Saturday.
ADNA — Danika Hallom 13, B. Loose 7, Gaby Guard 10, Humphrey 4, N. Loose 0, Karlee Von Moos 16. Totals 21-59 5-13 50.
MABTON — Sanchez 7, Chavez 5, Bonewell 2, Roettger 6, Ramirez 2, Moreno 3, Macedo 5, Alana Zavala 18. Totals 15-38 12-21 48.
Adna 8 10 11 21 — 50
Mabton 16 10 14 8 — 48
Highlights: Zavala 4-6 3p, 6 rebs; Keirrah Roettger 3 stls; Esmeralda Sanchez 5 rebs, 3 assts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.