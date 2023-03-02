RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.