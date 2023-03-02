Prosser girls coach Kyler Bachofner said his halftime speech was short. His fourth-seeded Mustangs trailed No. 6 W.F. West 23-18 after a slow first half.
But after a 40-point second half, Prosser is moving on.
"We knew we weren’t playing to our potential. Our kids are smart enough to know that. I didn’t have to mention it to them. We went out and played to win the second half,” Bachofner said. “You saw a true reflection of who we are that second half.”
Calling it a second half turnaround is an understatement. The Mustangs charged out of the locker room and put up 18 more points in the third quarter alone as they galloped to a 58-33 win in the quarterfinals of the 2A state tournament.
W.F. West had no answer in the second half, suffocated by Prosser’s press. The Bearcats had three points in the third quarter and 10 in the second half. After the break, the Mustangs had more offensive rebounds than their opponents had points.
Three Prosser players scored in double figures, despite a less-than-stellar shooting day. The Mustangs shot 26% from the field. Sophomore Adriana Milanez was the exception, shooting 4-for-8 overall and 3-for-7 from behind the arc as she notched 13 points and seven steals.
Milanez menaced the Bearcats for 30 minutes of play, raiding passing lanes and preying on poor dribbling. Sophomore Laylee Dixon and freshman Deidra Phillips also stood out, leading the Mustangs with eight rebounds apiece. Dixon recovered from a rough first half, scoring 12 points with five steals. Phillips led her team with 14 points and had another four steals.
Bachofner characterized the victory as a team effort, lauding the defensive play from up and down the roster.
“It was an all-around team effort,” Bachofner said. “When we share the ball, when we focus on our roles, it’s a phenomenal team.”
W.F. West moved the ball easily in the first quarter, running its offense through six-foot forward Julia Dalan, who scored 11 of her 16 points in the first half. The two quarterfinalists yanked the lead back and forth through much of the second quarter.
Prosser applied pressure from end line to end line and W.F West sought out Dalan in the paint. The Bearcats finally pulled away in the half’s dying minutes with some quick passing. Junior Lena Fragner hit a 3-pointer and Dalan knocked down a layup to secure a five-point halftime lead.
“Their size definitely dictated our play,” Bachofner said. “Second half we came out and we forced the issue. We were transitioning better and, most importantly, we were flying around on defense.”
Dixon was stone cold in the first half — she shot 0-for-7 and had a single rebound. She scored the first bucket of the second half and Prosser created turnover after turnover and grabbed rebound after rebound.
The Bearcats could not catch a break. The Mustangs surrounded the ball handler at every opportunity. No inbound went uncontested, no rebound was left for their opponents. Any misstep, poor pass or errant handle was snatched up. Prosser put on a defensive clinic, one that was as relentless as it was effective.
“We knew we were the better defensive team and we demonstrated that, especially with our press,” Bachofner said.
Phillips carried the scoring for much of the game, putting up seven points in each half and earning a critical three-point play in the third quarter to put Prosser up six. The Bearcats spent much of the second half fighting to reach half court and didn’t have the off-ball movement to take advantage of Prosser’s double teams.
Any doubts about the result were put to rest as the fourth quarter began. Milanez hit a deep 3-pointer that brought her bench to its feet. Dixon created a turnover off W.F. West’s inbound and put the rock in Milanez’s hands. The sophomore hit another deep 3-point shot. The crowd was on its feet and the Mustangs led 42-26.
Prosser will play a familiar CWAC rival in the semifinals. The Mustangs will meet unbeaten Ellensburg for the fourth time this season after the Bulldogs took care of Othello, 62-29.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Adriana Milanez 13, Laylee Dixon 12, Blair 6, Chavez 3, Cox 0, Ibarra 2, Gomez 2, Deidra Phillips 14, Saldana 0, Martinez 0. 14-23 20-76. 33.
W.F. WEST — Mishler 1, Rogerson 6, Simpson 3, Bennett 2, Julia Dalan 16, Hoffman 0, Stevens 0, Clinton 0, Fragner 5, Buzzard 0, Dotson 0. 7-9 12-41. 58.
Prosser=7=11=18=22=—=58
W.F. West=9=14=3=7=—=33
3-point goals: W.F. West 2-10 (Simpson 1-3, Fragner 1-4), Prosser 4-21 (Milanez 3-7, Phillips 1-5). Rebounds: W.F. West 41 (Rogerson 13, Dalan 8, Simpson 6), Prosser 33 (Dixon 8, Blair 7, Phillips 8), Assists: W.F. West 6 (Bennett 3), Prosser 6. Turnovers: W.F. West 34 (Simpson 11, Fragner 8, Dalan 6), Prosser 7. Steals: W.F. West 5, Prosser 20 (Milanez 7, Dixon 5, Phillips 4). Fouls: W.F. West 15, Prosser 6.
