Josh Perez has long known how to rise to special moments.
Teammate Santana Luna learned how on Thursday.
With Perez firing in a season-high 34 points to become Toppenish's all-time leading scorer, the sixth-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 4 Freeman 73-64 in overtime to reach Friday's final four in the 1A state tournament.
To make all that happen, they needed Luna, a sophomore, to hit the clutch shot of his young life.
After letting a late lead slip away, Toppenish forced the extra session thanks to Luna's 3-pointer with 34 seconds left in regulation.
"We've been harping on him all season to shoot the ball more. But he's a sophomore, kind of young," Perez said. "He's got a nice stroke and we're pretty deadly when we're all shooting it well."
Once in overtime, the Wildcats dominated 11-2.
"We never give up," Perez said. "That's what Toppenish is known for. It's a big atmosphere and I wanted to show out for my crowd, my teammates and my family."
Perez made 11 of 19 shots with four 3-pointers and added nine rebounds and four assists. He surpassed his brothers to grab the Top-Hi scoring record, overtaking Isiah's 2018 tally of 1,285 points and then Isaac's previous record of 1,303 set in 2020.
Shane Rivera turned in a hefty double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
The Wildcats outrebounded Freeman 43-37 and outscored the Scotties 22-9 at the foul line.
Toppenish (20-6) advances to Friday's first semifinal at 7:15 p.m. to face top-seeded Lynden Christian, a 58-45 winner over Zillah. The last time Top-Hi reached the semifinals was 1992.
TOPPENISH — Mesplie 6, Josh Perez 34, Shane Rivera 21, Luna 5, Hanson 2, Myers 0, Cisneros 1, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 4. Totals 23-50 22-37 73.
FREEMAN — Wells 5, Gabe Schulhauser 19, Boen Phelps 25, Vanhoff 0, Goldsmith 9, Coyner 5, McLean 1, Florence 0. Totals 25-69 9-17 64.
Toppenish=14=18=23=7=11=—=73
Freeman=12=16=23=11=2=—=64
3-point goals: Toppenish 5-12 (Perez 4-10, Luna 1-1), Freeman 5-24 (Phelps 3-11, Coyner 1-1, Wells 1-2). Rebounds: Toppenish 43 (Rivera 12, Perez 9), Freeman 37 (Goldsmith 15). Assists: Toppenish 10 (Perez 4), Freeman 14. Turnovers: Toppenish 19, Freeman 16. Steals: Toppenish 8, Freeman 9. Fouls: Toppenish 18, Freeman 31. Fouled out: Phelps, Schulhauser.
