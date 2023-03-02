All tied up through three quarters, it all came down to who could sustain the effort for eight more minutes.
Top-seeded Lynden Christian survived that test.
Pulling away with a 19-6 surge over the final period, the defending champions turned back second-seeded Zillah 58-45 in the 1A state quarterfinals Thursday night in the SunDome.
"We had a lot of opportunities," Zillah coach Mario Mengarelli said. "We just didn't shoot the ball well today."
The Leopards (23-3) shot worse than 33% on their way to a season-low by five points and have to regroup in a hurry for a loser-out game on Friday against No. 4 Freeman, which lost to Toppenish in overtime. The winner of the 12:15 p.m. game will play for fourth and sixth place on Saturday.
With both teams working at a high level on defense, Zillah was even with the Lyncs at 39-39 heading into the fourth quarter. LC got out fast, leading 19-9 after the opening period, but the Leopards fought back with a 30-20 advantage over the next two quarters and built a four-point lead midway through the third period.
"Nobody's been shooting it really that well, but they came out shooting it really well," Mengarelli said. "Our backbone is man to man and we went to that, just got them in tough spots and their big got in foul trouble. (That) changed the game a little bit."
Only freshman Dekker Van De Graaf reached double figures for Zillah, scoring 10 points and adding eight rebounds and three assists. Scoring leader Luke Navarre was held to three points on 1-for-8 shooting but he did bring down nine boards.
The Leopards shot 9-of-16 from the free throw line and Mengarelli said they missed six in a row while LC went on an 8-0 run to open up a 52-41 lead.
For Lynden Christian, seniors Tyler Sipma and Griffin Dykstra combined for 27 points and four 3-pointers and 6-6 junior Jeremiah Wright had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lyncs (24-2) will face the SCAC West again on Friday, meeting Toppenish in the first semifinal at 7:15 p.m.
ZILLAH — Sandoval 9, C. Favilla 7, N. Navarre 6, John 6, L. Navarre 3, Garza 4, Dekker Van De Graaf 10. Totals 16-49 9-16 45.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Tyler Sipma 14, Bouma 6, Griffin Dykstra 13, L. Dykstra 0, Jeremiah Wright 10, G. Dykstra 8, Zylstra 3, Paxton 2, Kuik 2. Totals 21-59 9-14 58.
Zillah=9=15=15=6=—=45
Lynden Chr.=19=6=14=19=—=58
3-point goals: Zillah 4-13 (Sandoval 2-3, Van De Graaf 1-3, L. Navarre 1-6), LC 7-26 (G. Dykstra 3-10, G. Dykstra 2-5, Zylstra 1-3, Sipma 1-3). Rebounds: Zillah 38 (L. Navarre 9, N. Navarre 8, Van De Graaf 8), LC 42 (Wright 10). Assists: Zillah 8 (Van De Graaf 3), LC 12 (Sipma 6). Turnovers: Zillah 16, LC 10. Steals: Zillah 5, LC 7. Fouls: Zillah 17, LC 20. Fouled out: Sandoval.
