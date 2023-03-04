SPOKANE — Normally, firing in nine 3-pointers in the second half will win a state championship. Especially for a program that always wins on this stage.
But on this night, Wellpinit had enough to survive that barrage.
Leading from start to finish, top-seeded Wellpinit won its 19th straight game with a 55-50 victory over Sunnyside Christian to capture the school's first Class 1B state title on Saturday in the Spokane Arena.
Finishing 26-1, the winners set the early pace, leaned hard on their depth and were plenty sharp from the perimeter as well with their first three baskets to start each half coming beyond the arc.
But Sunnyside Christian, a program that came in with an 11-0 record in championship games, hung in there with a determined attempt to get coach Dean Wagenaar a win in the final game of his 27-season career.
Down 17 midway through the third quarter, the second-seeded Knights used a 14-2 run fueled by triples from four different players to climb back in it. Staggered briefly, Wellpinit responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and an 8-0 surge.
The Redskins, who are located on the Spokane Tribal Reservation northwest of Spokane, led 55-44 with less than a minute left when SC pitched in its ninth and 10th 3-pointers for the final margin. Nine players for Wellpinit scored and they were led by David Wynecoop's four 3-pointers, three of which came during those fast starts in each half.
Senior Cole Wagenaar scored 16 points in his career finale, giving him 74 points in four state games. He added eight rebounds.
Junior Buddy Smeenk also had 16 points, making 7 of 11 shots, to go with seven boards, and senior Isaac De Boer netted all 11 of his points in the second half. Dash Bosma had nine rebounds and four assists. De Boer, Bosma, Smeenk and Wagenaar played all 32 minutes.
The Knights, who placed third here last year, finished 22-5 with five seniors.
WELLPINIT — Leyva 2, A. Moyer 3, Montgomery 4, Tonasket 0, Denison 9, J. Moyer 8, Wynne 7, Hughes 3, Abrahamson 7, David Wynecoop 12. Totals 21-59 4-8 55.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 1, Jansen 3, Isaac De Boer 11, Bosma 3, Buddy Smeenk 16, Cole Wagenaar 16. Totals 19-53 2-4 50.
Wellpinit=15=11=16=13=—=55
Sunnyside Chr.=6=9=19=16=—=50
3-point goals: Wellpinit 9-25 (Wynecoop 4-5, J. Moyer 2-6, A. Moyer 1-2, Denison 1-2, Abrahamson 1-6), SC 10-20 (De Boer 3-6, Wagenaar 3-7, Smeenk 2-3, Bosma 1-1, Jansen 1-3). Rebounds: Wellpinit 37 (Denison 9), SC 37 (Bosma 9, Wagenaar 8, Smeenk 7). Assists: Wellpinit 15 (Abrahamson 6), SC 7 (Bosma 4). Turnovers: Wellpinit 4, SC 10. Steals: Wellpinit 5, SC 3. Fouls: Wellpinit 9, SC 12. Fouled out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.