It's difficult enough to deal with Wapato's girls when they're on a roll. But after a rare setback, there's a path you don't want to cross.
Especially with KK Bass playing in her last game.
Bouncing back from a semifinal loss to Lynden Christian, the Wolves had plenty of restored energy and desire on Saturday and pulled away in the second half to beat King's 65-53 for third place in the Class 1A state tournament in the SunDome.
Bass, the only senior on the team, took over the game, scoring 29 points with four 3-pointers and did plenty more with 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
"Coming in here today for my last high school game, I just wanted to give it my all," said Bass, a Running Start student at Yakima Valley College who is on track to complete her AA degree in the spring. "All the work that I've done over the years, I wanted to put it all into this game and help us get to our goal. It was an important win for us."
It was the same grit and resolve following a disappointment that Wapato showed last year, when after falling in the quarterfinals the Wolves defeated back-to-back higher seeds to earn a fourth-place trophy.
Not only was third place an improvement, but a 25-2 season was a school record for wins.
"I'm not surprised by the effort we showed and I'm so proud of that," said coach Joe Blodgett, whose teams placed fourth in 2013, 2017 and 2022. "Not surprised, but you never know how you're going to react to adversity. We had some high goals and when we got knocked off yesterday, it was going to be tough to come back. It took a lot of heart and the whole team had that today."
Both teams were in the same situation. King's had a 14-game win streak snapped by No. 1 Nooksack Valley in the semifinals while Wapato had won 17 in a row before falling to the two-time reigning champions.
"In a game like this," Blodgett said, "we knew it would come down to who's going to impose their style."
That would be Wapato and the big-game mentality of Bass.
With a 34-26 lead early in the third quarter, King's made its move to keep pace, using a 9-2 run to pull within 36-35. A timeout, some "self reflection," as Blodgett put it, and the Wolves had their answer.
With Bass nailing two deep 3-pointers and sophomore Trinity Wheeler attacking the basket for a pair of field goals, Wapato bolted away with a 12-1 blitz that settled this one. Wheeler and freshman Deets Parrish pitched in triples in the final period and Jadyn Johnson came off the bench for five points. With 2:35 left in the game, Wapato led by 18.
"We definitely talked about it, coming back after losing yesterday," Bass said. "We just tried to forget about it and play with everything we had left. Third is better than last year, so we feel pretty good about that."
Wheeler finished with 13 points and Jordan Espinoza contributed eight rebounds, six points, three assists and three steals.
In four state-tournament games, Wapato made 35 3-pointers and forced 76 turnovers. As a bonus, the Wolves had a 34-27 rebounding advantage over King's, which finished fifth with a 23-5 record.
"It was emotional seeing KK play her last game, she's such a special kid," Blodgett said. "She's the hardest worker and a quiet leader, things she showed today. You don't get a player like that very often and when you do, it's something to appreciate. Every season and every day we've had KK, I've appreciated that girl."
KING'S — Kaitlin Cramer 12, Siers 3, Kaleo Anderson 16, Ellard 8, Ava Francisco 14, Reimer 0, Helton 0. Totals 18-44 11-22 53.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 13, Kenoras 4, Parrish 8, Espinoza 6, KK Bass 29, Grunlose 0, Garza 0, Goudy 0, Johnson 5, Gonzalez 0, Hart 0. Totals 25-56 8-13 65.
King's=14=12=13=14=—=53
Wapato=13=19=16=17=—=65
3-point goals: King's 6-18 (Francisco 3-7, Cramer 1-1, Anderson 1-5, Ellard 1-5), Wapato 7-26 (Bass 4-11, Parrish 2-5, Wheeler 1-4). Rebounds: King's 27 (Francisco 9), Wapato 34 (Bass 11, Espinoza 8, Parrish 6, Wheeler 5). Assists: King's 7, Wapato 8 (Bass 3, Espinoza 3). Turnovers: King's 17, Wapato 16. Steals: King's 8, Wapato 11 (Bass 3, Espinoza 3). Fouls: King's 12, Wapato 17.
