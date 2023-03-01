Chasing all afternoon long and often down double digits, Davis' girls made one last charge in the fourth quarter to keep their season going on Wednesday.
And it was nearly enough.
But Bellarmine Prep and Kiara Stone kept the Pirates on the chase for the duration in a 63-53 victory during the loser-out round of the Class 4A state tournament in the Tacoma Dome.
Trailing by 12 early in the final period, Davis came to life with a 7-0 run and later pulled within 53-49 on Tia Campbell's 3-pointer with 3:09 left.
But the 11th-seeded Lions leaned on Stone down the stretch and the sophomore guard delivered, hitting a 3-pointer at 2:33 and four free throws at 2:05 to finally subdue the sixth-seeded Pirates. Stone finished with 34 points, 20 of which came in the first half to get her team out fast.
Junior Esmeralda Galindo put together 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for Davis, and senior Shaela Allen-Greggs had 12 points, nine boards and two blocks.
It was Greggs who capped the 7-0 burst to get Davis within 50-45 with over five minutes left. Galindo, Nevaeh Patterson and Leilani Johnson were a combined 16-for-18 at the foul line, and Campbell came off the bench to hit two of the Pirates' four 3-pointers.
Statistically, Davis was even with Bellarmine Prep in most areas but Stone was a difference-maker. She made 11 of 17 shots with all three of her team's 3-pointers and she sparked the defense with four steals. Keiara Curtis, also a sophomore, had 10 points and three steals.
Bellarmine Prep (22-7), which has won 16 of its last 18, heads to Thursday's quarterfinals to face No. 4 Eastlake.
Davis, in its first appearance in the Tacoma Dome, wrapped up its season with a 19-4 record and CBBN league and district titles.
BELLARMINE PREP — Kiara Stone 34, Keiara Curtis 10, Wiggins 6, Jones 0, Travis 5, Teeple 5, Leingang 3. Totals 20-53 20-27 63.
DAVIS — Johnson 6, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 14, Carillo 0, Campbell 8, Rodriguez 3, Hohner 1, Patterson 7, Shaela Allen-Greggs 12. Totals 15-40 17-21 53.
Bellarmine Prep=18=12=18=15=—=63
Davis=11=12=15=13=—=53
Davis highlights: Allen-Greggs 9 rebs, 2 blks; Galindo 5 rebs, 4 assts, 2 stls; Tia Campbell 2-3 3p.
-
1B GIRLS
WATERVILLE-MANSFIELD 53, YAKAMA TRIBAL 36: At Spokane, the eighth-seeded Shockers used defense and quickness to contain the Eagles' potent offense.
Gwen Dawes topped 1,000 career points in her senior finale for ninth-seeded Yakama Tribal, which finished its season at 20-5.
Waterville-Mansfield (20-5), which has won 15 of its last 17, advances to Thursday's quarterfinals to face No. 2 Mossyrock.
Yakama Tribal=11=10=7=8=—=36
Waterville-Mansfield=15=8=16=14=—=53
