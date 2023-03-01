TACOMA — Despite fast starts at the beginning of the third quarter, fourth quarter and overtime, the Davis boys lacked just one thing to remain in the Class 4A state basketball tournament.
The last basket.
Sixth-seeded Skyline set the early pace, then fell behind multiple times to Davis' surges, but managed to survive for a 60-59 overtime victory during Wednesday's knockout round in the Tacoma Dome.
The Pirates, seeded 11th, opened the second half with an 8-0 run, scored the first seven points of the final period and the first four points of overtime. But Skyline had answers with eight 3-pointers complimented by a steady inside game.
Sophomore Cesar Hernandez shined on the big stage, scoring 25 points with 9-for-12 shooting at the foul line, two 3-pointers and four steals. His field goal with 47 seconds left in OT gave Davis a 59-56 lead.
Skyline cut it to 59-58 with 27 seconds remaining, and then Kingco defensive MVP TJ Crandall came up with two big plays — a midcourt steal followed by a 12-foot jumper in the lane for the winner with four seconds to go.
Junior Finnegan Anderson collected 10 rebounds for the Pirates while Blake Garza, also a junior, had eight points and eight boards.
The Pirates outscored Skyline 14-2 at the foul line but the Spartans had an 24-9 advantage behind the arc.
The CBBN league and district champion and a 34-point winner in the regional round, Davis finished its season at 17-6.
Skyline (20-6) advances to Thursday's quarterfinals and will play No. 4 Federal Way.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 8, Garza 8, T. Lee 1, McGee 2, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 8, Cesar Hernandez 25, Anderson 7. Totals 21-46 14-20 59.
SKYLINE — Nahmier Robinson 15, Ny. Robinson 6, Przybylski 6, TJ Crandall 17, Culver 2, Boba 4, Shields 0, Willy Heise 10. Totals 25-61 2-7 60.
Davis=11=16=15=9=8=—=59
Skyline=18=15=13=5=9=—=60
Davis highlights: Finnegan Anderson 10 rebs; Blake Garza 8 rebs; Hernandez 9-12 FT, 2 3p, 4 stls; Nathan Stephenson 3 assts; Brandon Lee Jr. 3 stls.
