Three trophies in three straight seasons. Nothing wrong with that.
While Shane Rivera and Josh Perez exited their high school careers with 25 and 24 points, respectively, Toppenish's boys came up on the short end of a 70-60 decision to Blaine during Saturday's trophy round of the Class 1A state tournament in the SunDome.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats finished 20-8 in fifth place, equaling last year's trophy despite losing three all-league seniors off the 2022 squad. Coach JoJo Mesplie's 2020 team placed sixth.
Seventh-seeded Blaine, which upended Zillah in the regional round, earned a third-place trophy. The Borderites opened a double-digit lead several times in the second half, but Toppenish cut the margin to 61-55 with 6:57 left. Lucas Smith, however, responded with one of Blaine's six 3-pointers to push the lead back out.
Rivera grabbed 12 rebounds with his 25 points, and Perez capped his record-setting career with four of his team's five triples and seven rebounds.
"(Blaine) did a great job attacking the glass and attacking our zone. Tough team," said assistant coach Greg Oldham. "When we started the season we knew we had two first-team all-leaguers and they proved that. We had two exclamation points and a whole lot of questions. It was gratifying to watch the older guys mentor the younger guys and watch us come alone. It's amazing where we finished."
"No one expected us to make it this far, to make the state semis," Rivera said. "I'm proud of my young guys. We played our brand of Toppenish basketball — we love to compete."
TOPPENISH — Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 24, Shane Rivera 25, Luna 1, Hanson 2, Cisneros 0, Maldonado 3, Sanchez 1. Totals 21-53 13-17 60.
BLAINE — Lucas Smith 16, Mathew Russ 19, Koreski 8, Lehnert 5, Noah Tavis 13, Pulphus 7, Dalry 2. Totals 30-56 4-10 70.
Toppenish=14=20=18=8=—=60
Blaine=14=24=23=9=—=70
3-point goals: Toppenish 5-15 (Perez 4-10, Maldonado 1-1), Blaine 6-17 (Koreski 2-2, Smith 2-4, Tavis 1-2, Pulphus 1-2). Rebounds: Toppenish 28 (Rivera 12, Perez 7), Blaine 35 (Russ 12, Smith 8). Turnovers: Toppenish 11, Blaine 13. Assists: Toppenish 10 (Mesplie 3), Blaine 15 (Russ 7). Fouls: Toppenish 13, Blaine 20. Fouled out: Perez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.