Zillah took care of the ball well and created all of the quality looks it needed to put up points against a long, athletic Blaine defense Saturday night at Davis.
But the No. 2 seed Leopards never reached their highest gear offensively and fell just short in a 61-58 loss, the first time they’ve failed to score 60 points since a season-opening 50-47 win over East Valley. A third straight opening round loss means Zillah will have to take the hard route at the Yakima SunDome next week, potentially playing four games in four days.
“It’s uncharacteristic misses around the rim that we usually make,” coach Mario Mengarelli said. “That’s a good team, though. They have some studs and a few of their supporting cast hit some big shots that I didn’t anticipate.”
Five different Blaine players hit eight 3-pointers, none bigger than the one Noah Tavis knocked down to spark a 5-0 at the start of the fourth quarter. That put Zillah down by six and it wouldn’t get closer than four the rest of the way until Luke Navarre’s 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
The senior looked ready to carry the Leopards to victory early in the third quarter, when he scored the first 11 points of a 12-3 run to put them ahead 38-34. But Blaine’s Mathew Russ answered with four of his team-high 19 points, and he also slowed down Navarre by becoming more physical before fouling out in the final minute.
“He puts the team on his shoulders on a nightly basis and it was stay down on fakes and don’t get backcut and at the same time, challenge the three,” Blaine coach Nate Sullivan said of his star senior. “It’s a tough job. Navarre’s a tough, tough, ballplayer.”
Mengarelli said Navarre showed some fatigue from being the focal point of the offense during a stretch of close to six minutes when no one else made a field goal for Zillah in the third quarter. Izzy Sandoval and Aiden Garza stepped up to knock down threes in the fourth quarter, but both times Russ responded by scoring two points at the other end.
The Leopards’ defense forced 17 turnovers and Mengarelli said his team did a good job of turning eight steals into points. The Borderites still kept pushing the ball up the floor, something Sullivan said they’ve done all season long against tough competition.
While Zillah racked up 20 straight wins against mostly SCAC teams, Blaine lost six games against tough competition in the Northwest League. All of those losses came by double digits against teams seeded in the top six of the 1A and 2A brackets, with the exception of an 82-79 loss at 3A No. 13 seed Mt. Vernon.
A nine-point first quarter put Zillah in a hole early, and it shot just 27% in the first half, with 21 of 24 misses coming from inside the arc. Mengarelli’s confident the Leopards can bounce back, starting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a loser-out game against Seattle Academy.
“The nice thing about being a high seed in Regionals is you are not dead yet,” Mengarelli said. “I still like my guys. It’s a tough situation and they’re still together.”
Blaine advanced to the quarterfinals and a matchup against either No. 16 Lakeside or No. 8 Overlake.
BLAINE — Noah Tavis 10, Mathew Russ 19, Lucas Smith 9, Ethan Koreski 8, Carson Lehnert 10, Lawrence Creasey Pulphus 5, Josh Audette, Dalry 0, Bleazard 0, Josiah Weeda, Alex Censale . Totals 21-48 11-16 61.
ZILLAH — Luke Navarre 25, Izzy Sandoval 9, Nic Navarre 9, John 3, C. Favilla 0, Van De Graaf 4, Garza 8, B. Favilla 0. Totals 24-66 5-13 58.
Blaine=17=9=15=20=—=61
Zillah=9=15=16=18=—=58
3-point goals: Blaine 8-26 (Tavis 2-2, Lehnert 2-6, Creasey Pulphus 1-3, Koreski 1-3, Russ 1-6, Smith 1-6), Zillah 5-16 (Navarre 3-6, Garza 1-2, Sandoval 1-3). Rebounds: Blaine 40 (Russ 11), Zillah 34 (Van De Graaf 8). Turnovers: Blaine 17, Zillah 4. Steals: Sultan 2, Zillah 8. Fouls: Blaine 15, Zillah 13. Fouled out — Sandoval, Russ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.