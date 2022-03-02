When Toppenish moved down to 1A prior to the 2019-20 school year, it set up an immediate boys basketball rivalry with Zillah and a clear challenge to the Leopards’ longstanding SCAC West dominance.
The stakes seem to become higher every game, from their first meeting at Zillah last May to this season’s district title game. That trend’s set to continue Thursday morning at the Yakima SunDome, when the Lower Valley rivals meet in a 1A quarterfinal.
“I think there’s about five teams that could win (a championship) and Toppenish is one of them,” Leopards coach Mario Mengarelli said following his team’s 68-56 win over Castle Rock. “(Thursday) could be a potential state title game.”
Zillah picked up a fourth straight league win in the series at home to start before Toppenish pulled off a stunning 72-44 rout against a Leopards team still recovering from a COVID pause. That snapped a 122-game league win streak, but Zillah bounced back to make things much closer in a 70-68 overtime loss to Toppenish at Wahluke for the district title.
Mengarelli expects to make a few small adjustments, noting his defense can’t focus on just one of Toppenish’s multiple offensive weapons. Wildcats coach JoJo Mesplie voiced similar sentiments about Zillah.
“Regardless of (who) we play I think our boys are focused and ready to go,” Mesplie said from his seat at the SunDome after watching the Leopards win. “Slow down their key players and we’ve got to come out and do what we do best.”
The two coaches share a mutual respect and a long history, dating back to Mengarelli’s high school days at Granger when Mesplie served as an assistant for rival White Swan. Neither one needs to do much scouting for what they anticipate will be a fun, fast-paced game.
“We know all their sets, “ Mengarelli said. “They know all our sets. We’ve just got to roll the ball out and let them play.”
