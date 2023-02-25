Zillah's relentless full-court pressure gave Sultan a rude welcome to state basketball Saturday night at the Davis High School.
The No. 11 Leopards rode a hot start all the way to a 72-33 win in a 1A loser out game, the No. 14 Turks' first-ever postseason appearance. They struggled to even put shots up, let alone get the ball inside to take advantage of their size, against a Zillah defense that forced 25 turnovers.
"From the film that I watched it was a lot of half-court sets," coach Brandie Valadez said. "We thought trying to expand it into a full game like we normally play was going to be better for us."
It paid dividends right away as Zillah raced out to a 6-0 lead. Mia Hicks' first 3-pointer sparked an 8-0 run to end the first quarter and put the Leopards ahead 17-4.
D'Ana Esquivel knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 24 points, which she said helped open up opportunities for Zillah's midrange game and players rolling off of screens. Despite facing a significant size disadvantage, the Leopards' guards showed no fear driving inside, right at Sultan's 6-foot post players.
"Our plan was to get them in foul trouble because if we can get them in foul trouble then thier bigs would have to sit," Esquivel said. "Then it would just be guards on guards."
That strategy worked to limit the playing time of Sultan's leading scorer Cascadia Yates and fellow starter Faith Anderson. The Turks brought two more 6-foot posts off the bench, but they didn't score against Zillah's active defenders.
A rebounding edge of 26-12 in the first half for Sultan hardly mattered, since the Leopards contested every shot and made 14-of-17 free throws to help them take a 20-point lead into halftime. Hicks contributed 12 points on the night and Kya Gonzales added 10 off the bench.
Esquivel said plenty of practice against zone defenses this season paid off, as Zillah moved the ball well while committing only eight turnovers. Two more threes by Hicks and Esquivel in the third quarter stopped a rare streak of four straight points for the Turks and keyed a 12-0 Leopards run.
They even played some zone defense of their own, something Valadez said she doesn't normally like to do because players have a tendency to get lazy. Zillah remained just as effective and even saw significant improvements rebounding the ball, led by six boards for sophomore Liz Walle, the Leopards' tallest player at 5-foot-8.
A tough matchup against No. 6 Deer Park awaits Zillah in another loser-out game Wednesday at the SunDome. Tipoff is set for 9 a.m. and the winner will advance to play King's in Thursday's first quarterfinal.
Ranah Rylah scored 10 points to pace Sultan, and first-year coach Quamy Kendall said his sophomore-led team hopes to return next season after gaining some valuable experience.
SULTAN — Yates 6, Ranah Rylah 10, Anderson 4, S. Rylah 4, Cushing 4, Asper 3, Meadows 0, Salisbury 2, Suarez 0, Sargent 0, Brumley 0, Murphy 0. Totals 12-42 6-12 33.
ZILLAH — D'Ana Esquivel 24, Mia Hicks 12, Garza 7, Talani Oliver 6, Salme 3, Kya Gonzales 10, Walle 9, Jack 1, Johnston 0. Totals 23-54 20-35 72.
Sultan=4=10=9=10=—=33
Zillah=17=17=16=22=—=72
3-point goals: Sultan 3-13 (R. Rylah 2-7, Asper 1-1), Zillah 6-20 (Esquivel 3-6, Hicks 2-3, Garza 1-2). Rebounds: Sultan 43 (Yates 11), Zillah 32 (Walle 6). Turnovers: Sultan 25, Zillah 8. Steals: Sultan 5, Zillah 11. Fouls: Sultan 20, Zillah 13. Fouled out — Cushing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.