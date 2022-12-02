ZILLAH — At a team meeting the night before Friday's season opener, Zillah chose playing hard until the final whistle as its last goal.

Achieving that goal paid immediate dividends for the Leopards, who pulled off a stunning late rally to top East Valley 64-62 at Zillah's Alumni Gym. Two steals and fast break layups by junior guards Mia Hicks and D'Ana Esquivel in the last 25 seconds capped off a lightning-fast 9-0 run to end the first meeting between the two programs since 2000.

"When we called our last timeout, we reminded them," coach Brandie Valadez said. "I started to notice faces were looking a little down. I said, 'hey, yesterday you guys told me that you guys were gonna play 'til the very last second of every game, so let's do that.' And they did."

Full-court pressure forced an errant pass out of bounds and Kya Gonzales scored her first three points of the game on a baseline three to cut East Valley's lead to 62-60. Hicks followed that with a steal, then found a cutting Esquivel for the last two of her 29 points.

Less than ten seconds later Esquivel came up with a steal of her own and returned the favor to Hicks, whose game-winning layup gave her 21 points. The Red Devils didn't even have time to get a shot off as the crowd continued its raucous celebration that ratcheted up in volume after Esquivel's game-tying layup.

"It was a lot of crazy emotions just going through my body," Esquivel said. "I'm so excited. I'm so happy about it."

The honorable mention all-SCAC West selection from last season also plays travel ball alongside Hicks, a first-team guard as a sophomore. Their chemistry showed on the court, especially when the Leopards took advantage of defensive rebounds or their 11 steals to push the ball in transition.

Valadez said those two bring a lot of speed and energy, attributes Zillah needs to counter its lack of size. With no players taller than 5-foot-8, the Leopards got outrebounded 38-28 by an East Valley team featuring forward Maddie Trujillo and 6-foot-1 Kassidy Kalkowski off the bench.

Trujillo scored 14 points, but the Red Devils also created plenty of offense on the perimeter thanks to Mya Alvarado and Jada Mendoza. Alvarado hit 2-of-4 threes and drove all the way to the basket on several occasions to score a team-high 23 points while Mendoza knocked down 3-of-6 shots from beyond the arc to contribute 13 points.

East Valley opened up a four-point lead early in the second half, but Zillah responded by going on a 13-3 run with the help of a rare switch to zone defense. Esquivel said she prefers the zone because her side gives her more freedom to do whatever she can to stop opponents.

But Valadez credited longtime Red Devils coach Robi Raab for adjusting, and the Leopards went back to their aggressive man-to-man defense with full-court pressure. East Valley is sure to see similar challenges in the CWAC and handled it well at times, especially during a 7-0 run in the final three minutes to go up 62-55.

Esquivel said she loves the way her team never gave up, and Valadez believes their successful efforts could mean a lot going forward. They'll look to carry that momentum into their next game when they travel to Selah to face another CWAC opponent next Friday.

"It really does a lot for our team," Esquivel said. "The first win on our homecourt means a lot for every single one of us."

The Red Devils fell to 1-1 and will try to bounce back at Toppenish on Saturday.

East Valley=16=11=20=15=—=62

Zillah=15=10=21=18=—=64

EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 23, Madelyn Trujillo 14, Jada Mendoza 13, Taylor 3, Sylve 0, Goodell 6, Kalkowski 3. Totals 20-47 16-24 62.

ZILLAH — D'Ana Esquivel 29, Mia Hicks 21, Talani Oliver 4, Gonzales 3, Garza 0, Johnston 5, Walle 2, Salme 0, Jack 0. Totals 26-62 5-9 64.

3-point goals: East Valley 6-10 (Alvarado 2-4, Mendoza 3-6, Goodell 1-1), Zillah 7-20 (Esquivel 3-7, Hicks 2-4, Kya Gonzales 1-1, Addison Johnston 1-1). Rebounds: East Valley 38 (Tinley Taylor 7), Zillah 28 (Alaina Garza 5). Turnovers: East Valley 21, Zillah 15. Steals: East Valley 4, Zillah 11. Fouls: East Valley 15, Zillah 19. Fouled out — Brooklynne Sylve.