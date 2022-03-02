It took Zillah a few minutes at the start of each half to find its stride in the first 1A tournament game at the Yakima SunDome Wednesday morning.

Once they got rolling, though, the Leopards looked like a team capable of competing for a championship. With Ashton Waldman leading the way, Zillah recovered from those brief struggles and deficits to beat Castle Rock 68-56 for its first state tournament win since 2019’s state title game, virtually an eternity by the program’s lofty standards.

“Our first one here is always rough,” coach Mario Mengarelli said. “It’s just the nerves of the first day. It’s huge just to sneak out a win.”

That cost them two years ago, when they dropped a loser-out game to an underseeded King’s team that went on to win the state title. Since the COVID-19 pandemic erased the postseason in 2021, only senior Clay Delp returned with any significant state tournament experience.

He scored 14 points and dished out seven assists but it was fellow senior Ashton Waldman who hit several big shots and scored a game-high 24 points. The 6-foot-2 guard drilled a 3-pointer to end Castle Rock’s 14-0 run to start the second half and added two fourth-quarter threes in a building where many players struggle to shoot from outside.

“I’m used to it,” Waldman said. “This is our second home.”

Delp hit a three to cap off a 10-0 run to put Zillah in front for good, 50-40 late in the third quarter. Less than a minute later Luke Navarre gave the Leopards even more energy with a steal and a two-handed dunk for the last of his 10 points.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

The junior picked up his fourth foul on the next possession and quickly fouled out when he returned early in the final period. Waldman said that absence made things more difficult, although Navarre’s younger brother, Nic, scored eight of his nine points in the second half to help the Leopards pull away with a game-ending 10-2 run.

Zillah played its best when it could run up and down the floor, particularly in the first quarter when it followed a field goal drought of nearly two and a half minutes to open the game with 24 points before the quarter ended. Mengarelli reminded his team the Rockets had rallied back from double-digit deficits in their last two wins, and they found a way to slow down the Leopards while forcing 22 turnovers.

“Their zone is great,” Mengarelli said. “We don’t see that a whole lot.”

Senior Landon Gardner scored 16 points to lead the Rockets, who used their physicality to rack up points inside the paint. But they shot 4-of-11 from the free-throw line and Trystin Marin, their top scorer from last weekend’s regional win over Cedar Park Christian, went 1-for-11 from the field while committing seven turnovers to go with just two points.

Waldman said Zillah felt prepared to “absorb the run” when Castle Rock surged ahead, threatening to extend a rare two-game losing streak for the Leopards and end their season. Leadership from Delp and Waldman helped the younger players keep their composure and advance to the quarterfinals for the sixth time in the last seven 1A tournaments.

“We’re together as a family,” Waldman said. “We’re brothers, we juts get each other going as a group.”

A familiar foe awaits in Thursday’s 9 a.m. quarterfinal. No. 6 seed Zillah’s set to meet rival Toppenish for the fourth time this season, including the No. 5 seed Wildcats’ overtime win in the SCAC district title game on Feb. 19.