Bigger, taller, wider, brighter — all that and more.

The Yakima School District’s new scoreboard at Zaepfel Stadium and Don Holder Track is nearing completion this week, capping a lengthy process that provides a crucial showpiece for the facility’s development into a destination for state-level events.

The two supports were erected last week, and the new Daktronics scoreboard and video screen arrived Monday from the manufacturer’s base in South Dakota. The first panels were put in place on Tuesday.

“It’s taken many years, but this is a critical part of the overall plan for the stadium and what Yakima can host. With this in place we will see state events here very soon and that’s great for the city,” said Eisenhower coach and teacher Phil English. “There were some dark days during the process with the city, but there was a certain amount of tenacity from a lot of people that helped make it happen.”

The Yakima School District’s request for a zoning variance to accommodate the 35-foot high scoreboard was initially denied last fall, noting concerns with the proximity to a busy intersection at Tieton Dr. and S. 40th Ave., but on appeal the city granted the permit in February.

The difference in size of the old scoreboard, owned by Pepsi and previously in place for over 50 years, and the new structure certainly isn’t subtle, increasing from 32 square feet to 605. Positioned in the same location at the west end of the stadium and facing east, the new scoreboard is 25 feet wide and 26 feet high, and reaches 35 feet on its supports.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

In addition to several other events such as marching band festivals, the stadium’s primary tenants are the football, soccer and track and field teams for Eisenhower and Davis. The Pirates’ football team will be the first to host a game with the new scoreboard when Southridge visits for a nonleague season opener on Sept. 4.

If high school campuses hadn’t been closed for the remainder of this school year, Zaepfel Stadium’s new scoreboard would’ve made a much earlier debut. With the Eastern Washington University campus closed in early March, the WIAA was prepared to move the Class 1A, 2B and 1B state track and field championships from Cheney to Yakima on May 28-30.

While that didn’t happen with the cancellation of all spring sports, the 1A, 2B and 1B state meets are likely to come here soon with EWU planning to remodel its football stadium in the near future. State playoff contests in football and soccer are a distinct possibility as well, and that expanding scope for the facility played a part in Gesa Credit Union deciding to fully fund the jumbo scoreboard.

“This is a big improvement to a beautiful stadium, and we see it as a very positive thing for the community,” said Richard Waddle, an executive vice president for Gesa. “Something that would help bring in more events helps businesses large and small and that’s a benefit for everyone. We’re excited to be part of this.”

Zaepfel Stadium and Don Holder Track, which have a seating capacity that can reach 10,000, underwent a major renovation five years ago with resurfacing of the track, artificial turf installed on the field, upgraded bathrooms and more. The new scoreboard will have video capability for replays, live feeds and posting of results through FinishLynx, the system that operates the photo-finish camera and automatic timing.

“It’s going to add a new experience for athletes and fans, a totally new experience actually,” English said. “This has been a really difficult spring for all of us, but here’s something to be excited about.”