Yakima Valley College’s men’s basketball program got a huge infusion of local talent on Tuesday.
The Yaks signed Trey Funk and James Dorsett from West Valley’s league and district championship team and brothers Bryce and Bryan Strom from Yakama Tribal’s two-time state runner-up team.
Funk earned second-team honors in the CBBN last season while Dorsett was an honorable mention selection. The Rams were 12-0 in league, won the district title and finished 19-4.
The Stroms both earned player of the year honors in the Greater Columbia League, Bryce as a senior and Bryan as a junior. The Eagles were 24-3 last season with their second straight second-place trophy in the Class 1B state tournament, and the Stroms played on state-trophy teams in each of their high school years.
YVC coach London Wilson has one other signee — Nuh’Kosi Roberson from West Seattle.
The YVC women’s program signed four local players last month — West Valley’s Ariel Winslow, Davis’ Lochlyn Holberg, Sunnyside’s Abby Zavala and La Salle’s Tahlia Klebaum.