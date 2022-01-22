Another strong finish helped Yakima Valley stay just one loss behind the NWAC East leaders Saturday at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks rallied to knock off Walla Walla 89-87 as Quentin Raynor, Mason Tinley and Alexzander Delgado all made free throws down the stretch to seal Yakima Valley’s third straight home win. This one came with fans limited by a new rule allowing only two people per YVC player, and the Yaks trailed by 11 with 10:58 to play.
Alexzander Delgado scored 16 points and converted a three-point play to give YVC a 77-75 lead and cap off an 11-0 run. The Davis graduate also dished out four assists and grabbed four rebounds.
Quentin Raynor and Conner Turner both added 14 points for the Yaks, who were playing without starting forwards Bright Kari and Grey Braun due to injury. They’re both expected to return next week, when YVC’s set to travel to Blue Mountain on Wednesday and North Idaho on Saturday.
Even without them, YVC outscored Walla Walla in the paint and nearly matched the Warriors with 33 rebounds, led by eight from guard Godwin Ilumoka. The freshman came off the bench to score 17 points as Yakima Valley improved to 3-1 in league play, a half game back of unbeaten Wenatchee Valley and North Idaho.
WALLA WALLA — Spencer Wright 18, Jake Wells 17, Josh Gillespie 14, Kelly 9, Jander Cline 18, Poulton 8, Zunic 3, Metz 0, Mason 0.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Alexzander Delgado 16, Quentin Raynor 14, Conner Turner 14, C. Murphy 7, Funk 4, Godwin Ilumoka 17, Mason Tinley 11, M. Murphy 6, Chamble 0.
Halftime: 49-44 WWCC.
YVC highlights: Ilumoka 8 rebs; Delgado 5 rebs, 4 assts; Turner 7 rebs.
