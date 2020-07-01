YAKIMA, Wash. — After losing all college and high school sports in the spring to the coronavirus pandemic, the Valley got its first casualty for the fall season.
Yakima Valley College announced on Wednesday it is canceling all fall athletic activities, including the full seasons for volleyball and women's soccer. Training and practices will also be suspended for winter and spring sports.
YVC, which previously announced a full online curriculum for the fall quarter, felt that with Yakima County still in Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan the trend and timing weren't promising enough to move forward with seasons originally set to start in a month.
The Northwest Athletic Conference recently released to its member schools return-to-play guidelines and it was felt that the gap to being able to start practices and eventually stage competitions required a bridge too far.
"It definitely looked like it would've been pretty difficult to pull off," said YVC athletic director Ray Funk. "About 60 percent of our student-athletes move in from outside the area and this was the fairest thing to do for them. Right now we can't get out of Phase 1 and we have to be in Phase 3 to have workouts in small groups. Looking at the numbers, we felt this was the best thing to do."
Depending on the number of other NWAC schools who follow suit, such as Columbia Basin in Phase 1-tied Benton County, there is a chance volleyball and women's soccer competitions could be held in the winter or spring quarters.
"This is such a unique situation with multiple agencies," Funk noted. "It's not just the school and conference, there's the governor and county and others that factor into this. Some schools are in Phase 3 and they're ready to go. There's a lot for the conference to work out and a lot of unknowns."
If a student-athlete planning on attending YVC wanted to pursue playing elsewhere, Funk said the college "would not stand in the way."
According to YVC's release Wednesday, the college will "honor any athletic aid promised to them should they choose to enroll at YVC for fall quarter online learning. Should a student-athlete decide that another situation will allow them to be successful elsewhere, YVC stands ready to assist in that transition."
Women's soccer coach Abigail Drollinger was coming off a solid 11-6-3 season in 2019, and Darci Dekker was hired in January to take over the volleyball program.
"The feedback I'm getting from Abigail and Darci is that a big majority of their athletes are coming anyway," Funk said. "Their going to stick it out and see what happens. This was a tough call, but considering where we are in the county and how safety is comes first this was the right thing to do."