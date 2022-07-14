The emergence of a strong young core to pair with reliable veterans propelled Yakima United to its first Evergreen Premier League semifinal appearance in club history.
Longtime goalkeeper Luis Birrueta, a 2016 Davis graduate, said it's the best team he's ever been a part of since joining the Hoppers following his senior year. 2017 Eisenhower graduate Ozzy Martinez believes they're recovering from injuries and rounding into form just in time to potentially knock off No. 1 seed Bellingham this Saturday at Whatcom Community College.
"I've played in big games," said Martinez, who started his collegiate career at Columbia Basin College before obtaining his bachelor's and master's degrees at Eastern Oregon. "When I was down there at Eastern Oregon we played at nationally ranked teams and we've been able to knock them off, so hopefully I can relay some of that confidence to these guys."
He's looking forward to the return of a more healthy Juan "Nan" Mendoza, the 2019 East Valley graduate and former Columbia Basin midfielder who's missed time recently with an ankle injury. Mendoza and Gilbert Bautista control the central midfield for Yakima United, with Mendoza generally taking on more of an offensive role.
Birrueta said everything runs through Mendoza thanks to his talent and creativity, so how he's playing can determine how well the whole team performs. He missed the last 25 minutes when he reaggravated the injury in last week's 4-2 regular season-ending loss at Vancouver, but coach Hector Vega expects Mendoza to be ready to contribute on Saturday.
Yakima United's found plenty of other goalscorers this season, especially after forward Gonzalo Frausto tore a knee ligament following four goals in two matches. Injuries to Luis Haro and Raymundo Mendez also forced some adjustments for the Hoppers' attack, but they're both expected to play in Bellingham.
Mendez displayed his offensive prowess last season at Columbia Basin, scoring nine goals to go along with seven assists for the NWAC East champions last season. Veteran forward Hector Valdovinos, a 2008 Davis graduate who played at Wenatchee Valley College and spent a year and a half at a French club's academy Whidbey Island, said he's enjoyed playing the role of distributor up top alongside the younger forwards.
"These young guys, they have a lot of endurance, a lot of energy," Valdovinos said. "They just don't stop."
While injuries forced several changes in the attack, Yakima United's back line in front of Birrueta remained fairly consistent all season, holding three of its last four opponents to just one goal. The most notable change came when recent East Valley graduate Diego Lopez joined the team late and took over at right back, a significantly different position than the central midfield spot he occupied for the Red Devils last spring.
But Martinez, the club's longtime central defender, said Lopez adapted quickly and listens well to his more experienced teammates. Birrueta said the defense looked a little different when not everyone made the trip to Vancouver last weekend, and he's expecting them to be at full strength on Saturday.
That's often not the case for road trips, a big reason why Yakima United won just one away game and no team in the league won more than two out of five. Bautista's confident bringing the team's top roster should put the Hoppers in a much better position, and Martinez said the players plan to travel on Friday, rather than they typical trip the day of a match.
"That's something that's going to be in our benefit, us traveling the day before, not having to travel three and a half hours and get out of the car and jumping right into a game," Martinez said. "That's not good for anybody, so I think if we leave the night before and be well rested and be hydrated the whole week, I think we'll be fine."
If Yakima United reaches its first ever EPL championship, it would either play at I-90 Conference champion Washington Premier or host I-5 Conference runner-up Everett next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.