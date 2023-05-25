Highland soccer’s prolific attack, led by two sophomores, will face one of its toughest tests yet in Friday afternoon’s 1A semifinal against No. 9 seed Overlake at 3 p.m. in Renton.

Scotties coach Greg Wagner said forwards Jose Perez and Francisco Silva both play well above their age, and Perez will be making his second straight semifinal appearance after starting most of his freshman season. They’ve combined to score 28 goals this spring, including 12 in five postseason matches.

“It’s been really impressive to watch their chemistry grow this season,” Wagner said. “They’d never played together before.”

Most of the accolades and recognition go to Perez, a first-team All-SCAC West selection. He’s tallied 18 goals despite missing Highland’s first two matches because of a trip to Texas to try out for the U17 FC Dallas squad in March.

But when Tonasket tried to neutralize Perez by man marking him throughout last Friday’s 1A state playoff match, Silva took full advantage. The first-year varsity player gave the No. 4 seed Scotties the boost they needed with both of their goals before halftime in a convincing 4-0 win.

“There were some factors that kept him off of varsity (last year) and I think that was probably the best thing that could have happened to him,” Wagner said, noting Silva worked as hard as anyone during the offseason. “He’s always had talent, but now his commitment is there, too.”

Junior attacking midfielder Rudy Silva, who is not related to Francisco and capitalized on a defensive mistake in overtime for the decisive goal in a 2-1 quarterfinal win, gives Highland an attacking trio Wagner believes will offer a new challenge for Overlake’s back line. The Owls have recorded four straight shutouts to reach their fourth semifinal in the last five 1A tournaments, and they’ve needed those clean sheets in three 1-0 wins.

The last one came at Quincy in a quarterfinal match against Connell, the only team all season to hold Highland to fewer than two goals. Since that 1-0 nonleague loss in April, the Scotties (20-2) have put together seven straight wins to return to the 1A semis after taking third-place in 2022.

That accomplishment wasn’t one Highland took lightly, especially for its 10 seniors, including five starters. But Wagner said the rest of his team quickly turned its attention to finding a way to win two games at Renton Memorial Stadium.

They’ve shown an ability to respond in tough situations with late game-winning goals against Cascade in the quarterfinals, Wahluke in the district title match and three tallies in the last 10 minutes to stun Toppenish 4-3 two months ago. The Scotties remain unbeaten when they score first, and Wagner’s confident they can preserve that perfect record if they strike first against an Overlake team that has failed to reach two goals in nearly half of its matches this season.

“I think the reality is that we’ve got to be patient,” Wagner said. “We’ve got to not get too anxious in the game.”

He’s not worried about the youth of a starting lineup that includes a third sophomore, defender Jorge Lopez, as well as five juniors. Three seniors, including SCAC West player of the year Miguel Romero and first team all-league defender Alexis Perez, give Highland valuable leadership and experience.

Just in case Highland didn’t already have enough motivation, Wagner said No. 3 seed Seattle Academy could provide even more if it wins Friday’s first semifinal against No. 7 Seton Catholic. The Cardinals beat Highland 7-2 loss to the Cardinals at Seattle’s Starfire Sports Complex back on March 11.

Those three semifinalists — Highland, Overlake and Seattle Academy — have won four of the last six 1A championships, including Highland’s last title in 2015 and back-to-back champions from Overlake in 2017 and 2018. Wagner said the Scotties spent the week mentally preparing and they’re recovering from a pair of exhausting matches in high temperatures, so they’re ready to prove they belong.

“The reality is we’re real excited about where we’re at for this weekend,” Wagner said. “I think we’ve got a ton of motivation.”