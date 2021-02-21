Julian Erosa's UFC resurgence continued in impressive fashion Saturday night.
The Yakima native and former "Ultimate Fighter" competitor knocked out Nate Landwehr less than a minute into the first round with a flying knee to the chin at UFC Vegas 19. "Juicy J" knocked Landwehr back using a barrage of punches before leaving his feet for the final blow.
Erosa returned to UFC for the first time in more than a year last June, when he beat Sean Woodson by submission in a featherweight bout. Erosa fell victim to COVID-19 about a month later and it affected him long enough that he declined multiple fights before finally accepting an invitation earlier this year.
Saturday's win improved the 31-year-old Eisenhower grad's pro record to 25-8, including 3-4 in UFC fights.
Wapato's Gustavo Lopez (12-5) is slated to face Adrian Yanez (12-3) at UFC Fight Night 188 on March 20. The two-time Mat Classic medalist picked up his first UFC victory in November.
The former Combate Americas bantamweight champion made his UFC debut in June, substituting for another fighter and dropping a decision to Georgian national Merab Dvalishvili (12-4).