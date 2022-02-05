Eisenhower graduate Julian Erosa left the UFC Apex a winner once again after a bloody, intense fight at UFC Fight Night 200 Saturday night in Las Vegas.
A series of heavy blows gave Erosa the early edge and helped him draw blood first against Steven Peterson, who missed weight and entered the Featherweight bout four pounds heavier than Erosa. Peterson dealt some significant strikes of his own in the second round, but Erosa stayed on his feet and even connected on a serious spin punch.
Both fighters somehow kept pounding away as blood splattered all over the Octagon in the third round. Erosa, known as “Juicy J” motivated himself by audibly yelling “Let’s go baby!” and “yeah, baby!” as he continued to absorb and deliver vicious hits.
He also scored a couple takedowns near the start and end of the round, which he theorized in a post-match interview was what earned him the split decision. That gave the 32-year-old his fifth win in his last six fights, including four wins since returning to the UFC in June 2020.
Since Peterson missed weight, Erosa picked up the entirety of a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus.
