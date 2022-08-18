Milwaukee Bucks first round draft pick and Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp will be giving back to his community once again this Saturday.
The former Yakima Valley College forward plans to be at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to hand out backpacks and supplies for kids heading back to school, starting at 11 a.m. Attendees can also receive free haircuts and enjoy free food and concessions.
Arrive early as supplies will be limited.
Beauchamp returned to Yakima in July after making his Summer League debut and signed autographs for nearly three hours at YVC’s Sherar Gym. He’s scheduled to play his first preseason game against Memphis in Milwaukee on Oct. 1, followed by the Bucks’ regular season opener at Phladelphia on Oct. 20.
